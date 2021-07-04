Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Sunderland in race to sign in-demand defender

Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Sunderland are all in the race to sign St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart this summer, according to the Scottish Sun.

McCart is a player in-demand this summer following his impressive campaign with St Johnstone where he managed to make 37 league appearances and help them record 11 clean sheets. Whilst the 24-year-old was also able to help them secure a domestic cup double as well.

According to the Scottish Sun, Hibernian have already come in with an offer for the defender of around £200,000 but that bid has been rejected by St Johnstone.

It is though believed that they will return with another offer for him. While it is also thought Belgian side Saint-Gilloise are also interested in the defender.

The same report reveals that all of Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Barnsley are also in the race for the defender’s signature. That suggests that it is going to be a major battle to try and secure the 24-year-old during the rest of the summer window.

The Verdict

McCart is someone that would be an excellent potential addition for all of Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Barnsley to make this summer. The 24-year-old enjoyed an excellent campaign last term with St Johnstone and looks to be ready to make the step up to a higher level next term.

Given he is just 24, there is still a lot of room for him to be developed further by whoever he joins. You could see him having a major impact in League One for either Sheffield Wednesday or Sunderland next season and both of those clubs could benefit from getting in a reliable defender such as McCart during the summer window.

Barnsley, meanwhile, tends to recruit this sort of player and you could see him developing his game further at Oakwell. Nottingham Forest already have a strong group of options in their defence, but McCart would add a lot of extra quality and depth for them.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up given the amount of interest there is in him from elsewhere as well as the four English clubs.