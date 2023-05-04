Despite being top of the League One table for a number of weeks between February and April, Sheffield Wednesday have tamely slid away from finishing in the automatic promotion spots for the 2022-23 season.

The Owls looked to be sure-fire winners of the league at one stage as they went on a 23-match unbeaten run in league action, but a six-game winless run following a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers has proven to be their downfall.

Three victories on the spin has not seen them able to claw the gap back on both Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, who have both confirmed their places in next season's Championship whilst Wednesday will have to settle once again for the dreaded play-offs.

Ahead of their final match of the regular season against Derby County this weekend, let's round up all the latest Sheffield Wednesday news coming out of Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday figure set for Blackpool move

Whilst the Owls could be in the league above Blackpool next season, the Seasiders are set to take one of their key backroom figures from them.

According to Football Insider, the club's head of recruitment David Downes has been headhunted by the Tangerines to become their new sporting director after Chris Badlan left that particular role at Bloomfield Road last month.

Downes is set to have more of a say of how Blackpool are run as opposed to his job of signing players for the Owls, with the appointment expected to be confirmed soon, leaving Wednesday looking for a new individual to bring in signings.

Derby County selection hint

With their spot in third position in the League One table confirmed going into the play-offs, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Wednesday manager Darren Moore may rotate his side as they welcome Derby County on Sunday afternoon.

The Rams of course are clinging on to a play-off spot of their own, and they need a win to ensure that they will most likely be squaring off against the Owls in a two-legged affair in the semi-finals.

Any hopes for Paul Warne of Moore changing his side around though appear to have been dashed, as the Owls gaffer has confirmed his intentions to play his strongest side this weekend.

It could be a risk in terms of players potentially getting injured ahead of said play-off campaign, but Moore will want to go into those matches with momentum and a win is desired against County.

New contracts offered to Sheffield Wednesday players

Whilst the senior retained list will not be confirmed until after the season has finished, Wednesday have already sorted out their plans for the under-21's and under-18's squads.

Four players have been offered fresh terms, including 20-year-old midfielder Jay Glover who has played three times for the Owls in cup competitions this season as well as spending time on loan at Belper Town and Gainsborough Trinity.

A trio of under-18's players have also been offered their first professional contracts, with Mackenzie Maltby, Joey Phuthi and Cian Flannery all given the chance to join the under-21's ahead of the 2023-24 season.

A number of players have been released however, with Paulo Aguas, Josh Ashman, Will Trueman, Fuad Sesay and Leojo Davidson all being cut from the development squad.