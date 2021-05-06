Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Windass update emerges, duo offered new deals, former Owls man makes claim

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can pick up three points on Saturday, in a must-win match on the final weekend of fixtures in the Championship.

It’s been a frustrating season on the whole for the Owls, who are in serious danger of being relegated into League One under the management of Darren Moore.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and find themselves three points adrift of safety, with just one match left in their 2020/21 season.

They managed to take a point from their most recent match, in a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough. Their survival hopes were kept alive by Derby County’s failure to pick up points against Swansea City on the same day.

Darren Moore’s side take on the Rams on Saturday, knowing that even a win might not be enough to see them retain their status as a Championship club, as they’re also reliant on Rotherham United’s result against Cardiff City.

We take a look at the latest news at Sheffield Wednesday, as they prepare for a season-defining clash with Derby on Saturday afternoon.

Contracts offered to young Owls duo

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly offered contracts to Charles Hagan and Lewis Farmer heading into the summer according to the Sheffield Star.

However, it is claimed that there is transfer interest from other clubs as well, and it remains to be seen as to whether they’ll commit their futures to the Championship side.

The Owls have a number of players that are out-of-contract, and if they were to be relegated into the third-tier of English football, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Darren Moore use some players from the Under-23s team next term.

Report outlines Cardiff City’s transfer stance on Sheffield Wednesday forward

Cardiff City have not made an approach to sign Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass according to a report from Yorkshire Live.

It had previously been reported by The72 that the Bluebirds had been in contact with Sheffield Wednesday over a potential deal for Windass, who has caught the eye with some impressive performances this season for the Owls.

Windass has scored ten goals in 43 appearances for Darren Moore’s side, and it appears as though his strong performances in front of goal haven’t gone unnoticed, with Fulham and West Brom also rumoured to been keen on landing his signature in the summer transfer window.

Newsome looks back at key moment in Sheffield Wednesday’s season

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World, former Sheffield Wednesday man Jon Newsome looked back at the Owls’ failure to beat ten-men Bristol City as a potentially season-defining moment, which could be the difference in them staying in the Championship or being relegated into League One this term.

“You look at the Bristol City game. Bristol City were down to 10 men, you are winning 1-0 and then they score in the 88th minute. They are the games that kill you.

“You get to the end of the season and, if they do get relegated, they’ll go over their games, game-by-game, minute-by-minute. You’ll look at games and be saying: ‘we’ve dropped two points there, three points there. If only we’d done this’.

“But you are crying over spilt milk.”