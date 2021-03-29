Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Rhodes recognised, Pre-Watford injury update, Flint speaks on Owls loan spell

Sheffield Wednesday are about to enter a crucial period of their season, and after defeating Barnsley before the international break it doesn’t get any easier for them.

A win over their Yorkshire rivals at Oakwell gave them a platform to build on, but the break has probably come at the wrong time for the Owls – just as they started to build some momentum.

Darren Moore now has to figure out how to deal with the attacking threats of Watford on Good Friday, and then they host Cardiff on the Bank Holiday Monday.

There are some injury updates with the Hornets clash coming up and also an award for a man who is back in form – let’s round-up the latest news from Hillsborough.

Rhodes named Player of the Month

After finding his feet once again at the club, Jordan Rhodes has been named as the Owls’ Player of the Month for March.

Fans voted for the 31-year-old with an overwhelming majority of 80%, probably with his brace against Barnsley last week fresh in the mind of the supporters.

Rhodes also netted against former club Norwich earlier in the month and whilst he probably will never be the prolific force of old again like he was at Huddersfield and Blackburn, Rhodes is proving himself to be a useful asset to the Owls towards the end of the season.

There’s no new contract for him on the table just yet though, so more goals between now and the culmination of the Championship campaign could see suitors line up for the striker.

Moore could welcome back several players for Watford

Darren Moore will need a strong squad available with a tough task ahead of them this week against Watford, and he could be set to welcome back some much-needed senior players.

Per the Examiner’s injury report, Keiren Westwood is expected to shake off a rib injury that kept him out of the Barnsley clash, and Sam Hutchinson is also expected to be back in selection contention after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Moore may be closer to welcoming back Joost van Aken and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru as well as they returned to training earlier this month and this week respectively, so the options off the bench may look a little stronger than usual.

Flint speaks out on Wednesday loan spell

A player who has thrived since departing Wednesday is Aden Flint, who joined earlier this season on loan under Garry Monk’s management.

He managed just three full games though before suffering a hamstring injury against Rotherham United back in late October, and with Cardiff using their option to recall the commanding centre-back it meant that Flint’s time at Hillsborough was a brief one.

Since Mick McCarthy arrived at the Bluebirds though, Flint has undergone a renaissance after falling out of favour with previous boss Neil Harris and has played every game since returning to the fold – scoring the winner in the South Wales Derby last week against Swansea.

Reflecting on his loan spell with the Owls though with Wales Online, per the Examiner, Flint said he was ‘enjoying’ his time at Wednesday before suffering his injury, revealing that he just wanted to experience playing regular football again and revealed his ‘disappointment’ of suffering from hamstring troubles.