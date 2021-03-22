Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Ravel Morrison update provided, Jordan Rhodes’ future, Darren Moore plans

Sheffield Wednesday grabbed a vital win this past weekend as they brought the 12-match unbeaten run of Barnsley to an end at Oakwell.

A Jordan Rhodes brace saw Darren Moore pick up his first win as Owls boss and it brought them to within six points of Birmingham City, who are the target right now to try and overcome being the first club outside of the drop zone.

Wednesday now go into the international break with renewed confidence, knowing that they have a tough task ahead of them with their next game coming on the first Friday in April against high-flying Watford.

Let’s look at the latest news from Hillsborough, where Moore reveals his plans for the break and the futures of two players are discussed.

Moore reveals training plans for international break

The near two week break may have come at a bad time for Wednesday, who now have momentum on their side following their victory over Barnsley.

Now with no game for 11 days, Moore can get down to work to try and improve his side even more, with the former Doncaster boss revealing that patterns on and off the ball and ‘organisation’ being two things he wants the side to get better at, per The Examiner.

If Wednesday perform like they did against the Tykes on Saturday for the rest of the season, then there won’t be as much that needs to be worked on as Moore says as it was a great away performance all things considered.

Morrison decision to be made soon

It was revealed last week that troubled midfielder Ravel Morrison was getting somewhat of a last-chance saloon with Sheffield Wednesday after going on trial with the Owls.

Morrison’s career hasn’t panned out like it should have done after being one of Man United’s most exciting talents as a teenager, and he even spent time at Wednesday’s cross-city rivals Sheffield United.

Moore is running the rule over him in training though and he confirmed that the club will make a decision this week on whether or not Morrison will be getting a contract with the club.

If his head is screwed on, Morrison could provide some fresh attacking impetus to get Wednesday out of the relegation zone with just nine games to go.

Rhodes comments on contract talks

One man who is the talk of the Owls right now is Jordan Rhodes, who netted both goals in the win over Barnsley on Saturday.

Rhodes is out of contract at the end of the season and with the 31-year-old on an apparent big wage, he will need to take a cut if he wants to stick around at Hillsborough.

The striker didn’t give anything away though when quizzed on a potential new contract, saying post-match, per LancsLive: “That’s for the powers-to-be. It’s out of my control.”

If he carries on this kind of form until the end of the season, Owls fans will be begging he puts pen-to-paper to remain in S6.