Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Player blow, Leeds & Sheffield United claim made, Shaw’s Celtic impact discussed

Saturday’s defeat to relegation rivals Birmingham City was a blow for Sheffield Wednesday but they’ve got no time to feel sorry for themselves, with two more games in the next week.

The Owls are second-bottom in the Championship and are yet to appoint a permanent replacement for Tony Pulis, with caretaker boss Neil Thompson still in charge.

Ahead of what looks set to be a busy week for Wednesday, here’s all the latest news…

Liam Shaw set to miss Wednesday’s next two games

The 19-year-old was shown a red card five minutes into the second half against Birmingham, having picked up two bookings.

Speaking on the club website, Thompson has confirmed that Shaw will miss both the game against Brentford in midweek and Saturday’s game against Luton Town.

He added: “He is devastated that he was sent off and it obviously impacts on how we played. It’s part of football.

“Whether you make a mistake and it is with the ball or you get sent off, you have got to learn from it and Liam will learn.”

Chris Turner urges Owls to follow Leeds and Sheffield United’s example

Turner, a former Wednesday player and manager, has called for the Owls to follow the example set by two of their fiercest rivals, Leeds and the Blades.

Speaking ahead of the Sheffield Star’s watchalong of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to the Blues, he said: “The best two teams we’ve seen in the Championship in recent years, and I don’t like saying this, are Sheffield United and Leeds. They’ve been superb.

“They’re two teams that play the same football home and away. They play on the front foot, they go out and attack.

“They have a plan on and off the field, they didn’t quite get there the first season they were challenging, but they went out and did it the next season. That’s what we’ve got to try to emulate… They both went into the Premier League and have done well.

“We have a club across the city that are leaving us miles behind on the field, off the field. In ticket prices, commercial prices, club shop prices, strips we sell.

“We’re losing a generation of fans. That’s what this guy doesn’t understand.”

Shaw’s potential impact at Celtic talked up

The Wednesday teenager has agreed a pre-contract with the Scottish club, meaning he is set to join them at the end of the season, and his arrival has been greeted with significant excitement.

In an article for Yorkshire Live, Glasgow journalist Chris Doyle has suggested he could be Celtic’s Scott Brown replacement moving forward.

While Tony Pulis’ recent comments certainly seem to have impressed Frank McAvennie.