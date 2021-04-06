Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Palmer makes Westwood claim, Bannan issues rallying cry as pundit heaps praise

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a big win in every sense of the word on Monday night, as they thrashed Cardiff City 5-0 at Hillsborough.

Julian Borner, Callum Paterson, Jordan Rhodes and Adam Reach were all on the scoresheet in the win, that lifted the Owls off the bottom of the Championship table, and back to within six points of safety.

That of course, is still a big challenge for Wednesday to overcome, but perhaps not surprisingly, there has been plenty of talk about and around the club in the wake of that victory, as Darren Moore’s side look to pull of a Championship great escape.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest Sheffield Wednesday stories to have emerged from the past few days.

Bannan sends message of intent

Wednesday certainly didn’t hold back against Cardiff on Monday, and it seems that that will not be the case for the rest of the season either.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, midfielder Barry Bannan admitted that draws are no longer enough for his side as they look to avoid relegation, insisting that he and his teammates will be going all out to win their seven remaining games to give themselves a chance of survival.

Indeed, the Scot went on to describe those remaining games as seven cup finals, while also claiming that the Owls will be focusing only on their own results, and taking motivation from those who have already written them off as being as good as down.

Phillips heaps praise on Bannan

One player who certainly made a key contribution to Wednesday’s win over Cardiff, was Bannan himself, with the midfielder teeing up Borner for the opener after just four minutes, and going on to produce a dominant display in the centre of the park.

That it seems, is something that did not go unnoticed during the match, with plenty keen to heap praise on the Scot after the game, including former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips.

Speaking about Bannan on Quest’s EFL Highlights show after that win, Phillips described the midfielder as a “fantastic” Championship player, who controls games for Wednesday, with “everything” the Owls do coming through the midfielder.

Palmer issues Westwood warning

Away from that win, there is of course still plenty of cause for concern for Wednesday, and it seems one of those, could come in the form of Keiren Westwood.

Since joining Wednesday back in 2014, the goalkeeper has at times found himself in and out of the side under various managers, and it now seems as though Carlton Palmer believes that that may be partly down to Westwood himself.

Speaking about the 34-year-old, the former Owls midfielder told Football Fan Cast that he has been told that the goalkeeper can be an unsettling presence in the Hillsborough dressing room, suggesting that Wednesday should be letting Westwood leave when his contract at the club expires at the end of this season.