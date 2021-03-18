Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Midfielder in on trial, Moore speaks out on interest in 34-y/o, Dunkley injury latest

Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield last night leaves the Owls nine points from safety with just ten games to play.

Darren Moore’s appointment at Hillsborough hasn’t worked how the club would’ve hoped, with the point last night his first in four games.

However, Wednesday’s predicament is not down to the former West Brom chief, but instead a series of mistakes from those at the club. Whilst the Yorkshire outfit won’t give up, the reality is that they face a huge task to close the gap, but Moore will still believe.

His only focus will be on preparing for the game at Barnsley this weekend, but there has been plenty of news coming out of Wednesday, and here we outline the big talking points…

Ravel Morrison arrives on trial

With the transfer market shut, the only way Moore can add to his squad is with free agents, and it’s something he appears to be considering.

That’s after the Sheffield Star revealed former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison is on trial as he tries to win a contract. It’s not clear whether the former England U21 international is close to signing, but this is a deal that can happen.

Moore provides Simpson update

Another out-of-contract player who Wednesday are considering is Danny Simpson. He has also been training with the club, and Moore told Yorkshire Live the latest on the situation involving the 34-year-old full-back.

“We have looked at Danny. He has someone that has come up on our radar. Nothing has been decided yet.”

Chey Dunkley set for spell out

There was more bad news for Owls fans after the draw last night, as the boss confirmed that defender Chey Dunkley is set for ‘weeks’ on the sidelines.

The centre-back has endured a hugely frustrating time with injuries since arriving at Hillsborough, and this hamstring issue means he will be facing a battle to be back after the international break.