Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Megson delivers Moore advice to Chansiri, Palmer makes line-up admission, Hillsborough snubbed by FA

It’s the dawn of a new era this evening as Sheffield Wednesday kick off the reign of Darren Moore at Hillsborough.

The Owls host local rivals Rotherham United in a real crunch clash which could have relegation implications come the end of the season.

Moore has made the jump from League One side Doncaster Rovers and he has been thrown in at the deep end as the match with the Millers has all the makings of a ‘relegation six-pointer’.

What else is going on at the Owls though? Let’s round up all the latest news and comments from the club.

Megson gives Chansiri advice on Moore

Darren Moore is Wednesday’s fourth manager of the season, following the stints of Garry Monk, Tony Pulis and the two-month caretaker spell of Neil Thompson.

The contract length of Moore has been undisclosed, but former Owls man Gary Megson – who managed Moore when at West Bromwich Albion – has urged for Dejphon Chansiri to remain patient with the 46-year-old.

Speaking to Alan Biggs, Megson described Moore as ‘one of the most genuine people’ he’s ever met with the managerial acumen to ‘get things done’, and there’s hope that Moore will be at Hillsborough for the long-term.

Windass tipped for start

Another Wednesday icon along with Megson is Carlton Palmer, and he has tipped Josh Windass to become a key player under Darren Moore – starting with a place in his line-up against Rotherham.

Windass has been in and out of the team this season as past Wednesday managers have juggled their striking options, but the former Wigan man put his name right in the mix again by scoring twice against Luton on Saturday.

It must give him a real chance of being named in the starting 11 by Moore this evening, but he could potentially be moved back into an attacking midfield role.

Hillsborough snubbed by FA

Boris Johnson is pushing ahead with plans to host the whole of Euro 2020 this summer in England, and a list of stadiums that will be used as part of the plans have emerged.

According to The Sun though (per The Sheffield Star), Hillsborough is not on that list, despite being a host stadium during Euro 1996 and having a capacity of over 39,000.

In-fact Yorkshire doesn’t have a stadium on the list at all, with Elland Road not being on the shortlist due to their pitch being relaid.

Some Wednesday fans may not care, but others may do, including Sheffield residents who want to see international football back in the city and back at Hillsborough.