Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Major absences for Norwich clash, Squad mood revealed, Moore ‘in touch’ with ex-Owls boss

Many clubs see an upturn in form when a new manager arrives at the club – but not Sheffield Wednesday.

Darren Moore’s arrival from Doncaster Rovers last week hasn’t shifted the results in favour of the Owls, as they’ve suffered back-to-back defeats this week against local rivals Rotherham United and then Reading.

Things need to change quickly if Wednesday are going to survive in the Championship, and they may be up against it when they face league leaders Norwich City this week.

Let’s look at the latest news coming out of Hillsborough, including how the squad are feeling following defeat to Reading and a former boss being in contact with Moore.

Nine players out of Norwich match

Injuries and suspensions are beginning to haunt Wednesday, and no fewer than nine players could be missing for their weekend clash with the Canaries.

Julian Borner’s red card on Saturday means that he joins the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Joost van Aken, Keiren Westwood, Moses Odubajo and many more on the sidelines.

Moore had decent options on the bench on Saturday, but none could change the game for him and he will be looking for more against arguably the best side in the division.

Moore lifts lid on squad mood

Wednesday were downed 3-0 by play off-chasing Reading on Saturday, and they weren’t helped with the first half dismissal of Borner, which set the tone for the rest of the match.

Moore revealed post-match that the mood of the squad was a ‘disappointed’ one, and that they truly believed they were in the game before the sending off of the German.

The Owls ended up having no shots on target in the game, which is something they’ll have to improve on as they prepare to clash with Norwich.

Pulis ‘in touch’ with Moore about Owls job

One name that doesn’t seem to be going away is Tony Pulis, who was sacked by Dejphon Chansiri back in December after less than two months in charge.

There was a very public fall-out between the two after Chansiri made many remarks about the Welshman, but new manager Moore is a protege of Pulis and The Sun have reported (per The72) that the two have been constantly in touch regarding the role.

You can only assume that Pulis is looking out for Moore to offer him as much advice as he needs, as he’s set to undergo a tough couple of months as he tries to save the Owls from relegation.