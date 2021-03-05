Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Leeds tracking Owls talent, Westwood injury update provided, Moore backs under-fire player

Sheffield Wednesday are seven points from safety after they were beaten by Rotherham United in the week.

That wasn’t the start that new boss Darren Moore was looking for, but the ex-West Brom chief will already be focusing on the game against Reading at the Madejski Stadium tomorrow.

Whilst that’s the only important matter for the Owls right now, there has been plenty of other things going on at Hillsborough.

And, here we provide you with a round-up of the latest Sheffield Wednesday news…

Serious interest emerges in Osaze Urhoghide

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, the Yorkshire outfit are facing a huge battle to keep hold of Urhoghide.

The talented defender has enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign, but with his contract expiring in the summer, there are doubts surrounding his long-term future.

Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Watford are monitoring the 20-year-old, along with several clubs in Europe.

Moore provides injury update on duo

Speaking to the press today, Moore revealed that the game against the Royals will come too soon for Andre Green and Keiren Westwood.

The latter has been the number one for Wednesday this season, but as he is unable to feature tomorrow, Joe Wildsmith is sure to continue in goal.

Despite that, Moore did confirm both players are ‘making good progress’, so they will hope to be involved in the coming weeks, which is a welcome boost for the manager.

Boss reacts to Izzy Brown criticism

Rotherham’s winner in the week came after Izzy Brown delivered a dreadful corner, which resulted in a quick breakaway.

The on-loan Chelsea man took to Twitter to apologise following the game, something that Moore felt wasn’t necessary. As well as that, the boss insisted everyone’s in this together and backed Brown to succeed at Hillsborough due to his ‘fantastic ability’.

So, he will be hoping to repay that faith by contributing tomorrow.