Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Kadeem Harris future update, Ravel Morrison latest, Waddle takes aim at Chansiri

Sheffield Wednesday face a huge few weeks in their battle to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Sitting second from bottom of the table, six points from safety, the Owls face something of an uphill battle to keep themselves in the second-tier for the 2021/22 campaign.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, there has been plenty of news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday to have emerged over the past few days.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest stories from Hillsborough to have emerged over the past week.

Kadeem Harris makes revelation on his future

One player who is facing something of an uncertain future at Sheffield Wednesday, is Kadeem Harris.

The winger is one of a number of Owls players who is out of contract at the end of this season, and has recently been linked with the likes of Watford, Reading and Middlesbrough.

However, it seems Harris has yet to make a decision on his future beyond this summer, with the 27-year-old telling Yorkshire Live that while there is no update on his future with Sheffield Wednesday, he is fully focused on helping the Owls avoid relegation from the Championship this season.

Ravel Morrison’s future confirmed

One player who will not be helping Wednesday work to avoid relegation to League One this season, is Ravel Morrison.

The former Manchester United youngster was on trial with the Owls earlier in March, but it has now been reported that Wednesday ultimately decided not to offer a deal to Morrison, meaning that the winger remains a free agent.

Indeed, with the deadline now having passed to register players for this season, Wednesday will be left to work with the squad they have now to get them out of trouble at the bottom of the Championship table.

Waddle hits out at Chansiri

There have been plenty of people involved at Sheffield Wednesday this season, but for Chris Waddle, it seems the club’s current predicament is down simply to owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the former Wednesday winger claimed that Chansiri’s lack of investment and regular change of managers in recent times, is the main the club are now facing an uphill battle to avoid dropping into League One.

Indeed, it seems Waddle fears things could get even worse for Sheffield Wednesday if they do not change soon, with the former England international also warning that the club could plummet down in the leagues and into similar financial issues to Bolton and Wigan if Chansiri remains in charge at Hillsborough.