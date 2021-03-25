Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Garry Monk’s regret, Ravel Morrison teases update, Moore comments on Reach

Sheffield Wednesday headed into the March international break with a spring in their step following a 2-1 win over Barnsley.

Darren Moore has had a tough time of it following his appointment at Hillsborough, but that success over Barnsley has given him a much-needed boost and a first three points.

March’s international break now gives Wednesday time to hit the refresh button ahead of the run-in, with the Owls still having it all to do if they are to avoid relegation into League One.

Despite no game this weekend, there’s still a host of news floating around the Yorkshire club.

We dive into the THREE big news stories that have emerged today…

Garry Monk’s regret

Monk took the Wednesday job not long after the start of the 2019/20 season, initially leading Wednesday into a play-off spot.

However, things soured quickly in the second-half of last season and that was carried into the current campaign.

Dejphon Chansiri had seen enough of Monk by November 2020 and replaced him with Tony Pulis.

Recently, Monk has spoken out on the job at Hillsborough, insisting he regrets taking it in the first place.

As per The Athletic, he said: “The only mistake I feel I’ve made in terms of the decision to take a job has been Sheffield Wednesday. Because it’s the only one where I knew in my heart before I took it that there were a lot of things wrong there.

“I think the reason why I took it was because of all the b*****t that Dong (Xuandong Ren) had said at Birmingham about me, publicly. I thought, ‘I’ve got to get back in to prove that wrong’.”

Ravel training with Wednesday

It’s quite common knowledge that former Manchester United starlet, Ravel Morrison, is training with Darren Moore’s squad.

However, as yet, there’s been no agreement for Morrison to sign up and play a part in the Championship for the Owls.

Things remain coy from Morrison, but he’s recently shared an imagine on Instagram of himself in the Wednesday training gear (albeit with the badges cropped out).

Adam Reach praise

Moore has been full of praise for Adam Reach for his performances since his appointment as manager.

Reach, 28, is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer, but has featured regularly under Moore, showing plenty of commitment to the cause at Wednesday.

As per the Sheffield Star, Moore said of his versatile left-sider: “One thing I’d say is that it’s great for Adam that he’s shown that versatility for us in terms of when there’s been an imbalance in the squad because of injuries or whatever, he’s been able to fill in and deputise.

“We don’t doubt Adam’s ability, he’s got wonderful ability and plays that left hand side of the pitch really well and it’s great to have that.

“We’ve seen him in more defensive roles and we’ve seen him in advanced roles and it shows his capabilities. “Adam had a big part to play this season and he’s done well. With his quality coming from deeper positions and supporting play, he’s done very, very well. “He’s got to continue and has a lot more football to play for the football club in the weeks and months ahead.”