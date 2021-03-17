Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Danny Simpson latest, blow for Callum Paterson, Keiren Westwood update

It promises to be another vital week in Sheffield Wednesday’s season and the Owls are facing two potentially huge matches that could determine whether they have a chance of surviving.

Darren Moore has come in and had time to assess the squad and formulate a plan on how he can get them to start picking up points. However, after suffering three successive defeats in his first three matches in charge time is running out for him to make any difference in turning around their fortunes.

Considering that we are heading into an international break after the next two matches, the Owls you feel need to have pulled the gap back a little bit at least on the teams above them. There will only be nine matches left for them to save themselves once the international break comes around with games against Huddersfield Town and Barnsley to come.

Ahead of what is a pivotal few days for the club, we take a look at some of the latest news concerning the Owls here…

Update emerges on Danny Simpson’s situation amid Owls interest

Sheffield Wednesday need to do something different you feel to get their season back on track and one way the Owls could do that is by bringing in a free agent. They have been linked with a potential interest in signing former Leicester City defender Danny Simpson who would certainly bring a lot of experience to the squad.

Simpson has been training with the Foxes under23s this season to try and keep himself fit ahead of a potential move to another club. The defender according to a report from Sheffield Star took part in a game for the Owls’ under23s during a match against Coventry on Monday featuring for an hour of the game.

It is reported that Moore was there in person to keep a watchful eye on the 34-year-old, ahead of making him a potential offer to join the Owls for the end-of-season run-in.

Callum Paterson receives major blow as he is left out of Scotland squad

One Sheffield Wednesday player who Moore might have to pick up this week is forward Callum Paterson. The former Cardiff City man has been overlooked by Scotland manager Steve Clarke for his nation’s forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.

The Owls forward has been a regular in the Scotland squad for a while now and he would have been hoping to make the squad for the Euros in the summer. However, that might be in doubt now after this latest omission leaves him needing to prove his worth with his form at Hillsborough between now and the end of the campaign.

Selected ahead of Paterson was Southampton’s Che Adams and Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet, the pair will now have their chance to move ahead of Paterson in the pecking order. Clarke revealed to the media he feels he needed to try something different upfront. Liam Palmer has at least remained in the squad.

Keiren Westwood could yet still be offered new deal

According to Examiner Live reporter Dom Howson, there could yet still be hope that Keiren Westwood will still be a Sheffield Wednesday player next season. The reporter outlined that Moore is already a fan of the experienced goalkeeper and that he could be wanting to make sure that he is kept on at Hillsborough despite his contract running out in the summer.

However, Howson also added that the keeper might not want to remain with the Owls if they are playing in League One next season with him maybe wanting to see out his career in the Championship. This is one thing that Moore will hope to get some clarity on in the next few weeks.