Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Celtic/Liam Shaw latest, four clubs eye Owls player, Josh Windass’ situation

Sheffield Wednesday have not had the sort of new manager bounce that the club were hoping for when they appointed Darren Moore.

The Owls are looking ever increasingly likely to be heading for relegation to League One, unless Moore can somehow recover a seven-point gap to Birmingham City. Things could even be worse depending on what happens in the games in hand Rotherham United have on them.

The summer is set to bring almost as many challenges to Moore as trying to keep the club up, with a number of players seeing their contracts run down. Whatever division they are playing in next campaign could have a major influence over what happens with the long-term futures of those players.

Here, we round up some of the latest news around Hillsborough in what has been a busy few days of speculation around the club, including the latest reports on the potential futures of a couple of key players…

Sheffield Wednesday considering legal action over Celtic’s sealed Liam Shaw switch

The widely reported and expected move for Liam Shaw to Celtic has now been officially confirmed by the Owls, with the midfielder having sorted a pre-contract agreement with the Scottish giants. That comes after the 19-year-old has made a positive contribution on the field this term, despite the struggles of his team-mates.

Shaw’s departure is another major blow for Sheffield Wednesday, and because he is moving to Scotland the Owls are now only going to be entitled to around £300,000 in compensation for the 19-year-old. That is almost nothing in today’s market and a player of his potential so Celtic may feel they have secured a bargain.

“Sheffield

1 of 15 Used to play for Leeds? Adam Reach Tom Lees

The Owls are evidently not as happy with the way that things have panned out over the move. The club have reported that they are now considering their legal options and investigating into the prospect of taking action over the move in order to ‘protect the club’s interests.’

Celtic though do not believe they have done anything wrong in their pursuit of Shaw, per the Daily Record.

Four clubs battling to secure Kadeem Harris amid contract situation

Kadeem Harris could be heading for the exit door at Hillsborough in the summer with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign. The winger’s situation was always likely to see him attract plenty of interest from elsewhere of the Owls did not sort out his future.

The Telegraph have reported this week that there are as many as four Championship clubs interested in making a potential move for him in the summer. Those include the likes of Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Reading, Middlesbrough and Watford.

The longer the Owls wait to sort out his potential future the more likely it will be that Harris leaves the club on a free transfer come the end of the campaign. While relegation might mean that there is little they can do keep hold of him anyway.

Josh Windass’ situation becomes clearer amid Ipswich Town links

One player who Sheffield Wednesday do have a fighting chance of keeping hold of is Josh Windass, with the forward still having another year left to run on his current deal. However, it was reported by Football Insider that League One side Ipswich Town could make a move for him in the summer, with new manager Paul Cook thought to be an admirer of his.

That comes despite reports having previously revealed that both Windass and Cook has a falling out during their time together at Wigan, and indeed the Ipswich boss allowed the forward to join the Owls on loan in January last season. Therefore, it was perhaps something of a surprise when these links surfaced.

However, the latest report from Sheffield Star on Windass had suggested that the Owls are not intending to sanction any potential sale for the forward in the summer transfer window. While the same report also added that at this stage there has been no contact from Ipswich regarding any interest in him.