Sheffield Wednesday have endured an interesting week both and off-the-pitch, with the club looking to ease their relegation fears this season.

The Owls tasted defeat in their most recent match against Stoke City, where former Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher scored the only goal of the game.

That defeat at the bet365 Stadium means that Sheffield Wednesday are now sat 22nd in the Championship table with 17 matches remaining in their 2020/21 league campaign.

They’re set to return to action this weekend, when they take on relegation-threatened rivals Birmingham City at Hillsborough, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams.

We take a look at the latest news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday so far this week.

Midfielder set for summer departure

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw has reportedly agreed to sign a pre-contract deal with Scottish giants Celtic heading into the summer.

Shaw has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Owls this term, but is out-of-contract with the Championship side at the end of the 2020/21 season.

He’s reportedly agreed a deal to sign for Neil Lennon’s side, which has unsurprisingly left the Hillsborough faithful frustrated.

Bannan set to sign new deal

Barry Bannan has reportedly reached an agreement to extend his stay with Sheffield Wednesday according to Yorkshire Live.

The Scotsman has been a regular in the starting XI this season, and will be eager to play his part in their survival bid from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

Bannan has been with the club since 2015 and has made 241 appearances in total for the Owls, and has seemingly done enough to warrant a new deal with the Championship club.

Thompson issues injury update

Sheffield Wednesday were without both Andre Green and Massimo Luongo for their match against Stoke City through injury, which will have been frustrating for both Neil Thompson and the club’s supporters.

The interim Sheffield Wednesday boss has recently issued an injury update on the pair, whilst admitting that Luongo might miss their match against Birmingham City this weekend.

“Andre is still struggling a little bit, we’ll get a look at him over the next few days.

“Massimo had a scan on his thigh, it’s better than we thought, we’re hoping that before the weekend he’ll be back on the grass.

“Saturday might come a bit too quick for him, but we’re certainly hoping to have him back in full training next week and hopefully available for selection.”