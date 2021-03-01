Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Big managerial update, Chansiri on selling the club, Rhodes’ future becomes clearer

It’s been an incredibly busy day at Sheffield Wednesday as they’ve appointed a new manager, added new faces to their coaching staff and chairman Dejphon Chansiri has spoken out about a number of different things.

Neil Thompson’s two-month reign as caretaker boss is over, but he hands it to an up-and-coming sort in Darren Moore who is looking to push the Owls out of the relegation battle.

Aside from that major news that broke this morning regarding Moore, let’s look at what else has happened in S6 today.

Smith and Williams join Moore at Hillsborough

Moore’s first business as Owls’ boss was to bring his trusted assistant Jamie Smith with him from Doncaster Rovers.

The former Crystal Palace full-back will be Moore’s right-hand man, and also joining the pair is Paul Williams, who has coached at teams like Swansea and Birmingham City, but also managed Nottingham Forest for two months.

Williams is well-kn0wn to Moore – they not only were both centre-backs in the same era but worked together at West Brom and he forms part of the first-team coaching staff alongside former temporary boss Thompson.

Rhodes is part of Moore’s plans

One of Moore’s first jobs is to analyse his squad, and he already looks to have made his mind up on Jordan Rhodes.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and he would have to take a pay-cut if he was to stay at Wednesday, but Moore has already identified the striker as someone who he’s ‘looking at moving forwards’.

That suggests that a new contract will be on the table, but it may be up to Rhodes to bang in a few goals between now and the end of the season.

Chansiri discusses potential club sale

There has been a lot of criticism from Owls fans regarding owner Dejphon Chansiri in recent months, and if you look at social media you will see a lot of ‘Chansiri Out’ propaganda being spread.

It doesn’t look like Wednesday’s Thai moneyman will be going anywhere anytime soon though.

Even though Chansiri said the club ‘always have interest’, he ‘doesn’t think’ he will hand the reins over to someone else.