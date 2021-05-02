Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: Bannan future warning, Moore latest, Chansiri slammed by former Owls man

Sheffield Wednesday still have a small chance of remaining in the Sky Bet Championship for another season, with the Owls currently sitting just three points from safety after drawing with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Darren Moore’s side now know that they have to go to their relegation rivals, Derby County, next weekend and win in order to be in with a chance of staying up.

In fact, at the time of writing, there is still a possibility that two of three teams could go down on the final day, with the race for survival heading down to the wire.

In the meantime, we have gathered up all the latest headlines that have been swirling around Hillsborough in order to bring you a news round up ahead of a huge week for Wednesday…

Bannan future warning

Former Sheffield Wednesday player and pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has told Sky Sports that relegation to League One could see the club lose it’s best p[layers, including the in-demand Barry Bannan.

Speaking before yesterday’s game, Hinchcliffe stated the following about his old side’s prospects of dropping down a league:

“It would be absolutely devastating. Their best players, Barry Bannan, is he going to be around if they drop out of this division?

“There are so many problems that come with relegation to League One and that’s especially true for Sheffield Wednesday.

“The club deserves better. They have a good squad, they have some very good players here.”

Bannan has been strongly linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks, with Brentford in particular said to be interested in the Scottish playmaker.

Moore latest

Wednesday are set to be boosted by the potential return of Darren Moore for their crunch game away at Derby, with his assistant, Jamie Smith, claiming to Yorkshire Live that he could be back in the stands for the decisive fixture.

Speaking after seeing his side draw at Forest, Smith had this to say about the manager who has been ill recently:

“He [Moore] is good. He’s a lot better in himself. He could potentially be back in the stands for Derby.”

Moore has been sidelined for four games now after contracting coronavirus-induced pneumonia last month and will no doubt be relishing his return to matches.

Chansiri slammed

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has ripped into the club’s owner Dejphon Chansiri during an interview with Football Fancast and has claimed that the club acted too slow when holding onto Neil Thompson for too long.

Speaking about the situation at his former club, Palmer was quick to fire shots at the owner over his decisions in recent months:

“I think the bit that’s killed them was, I think he [Chansiri] gambled on Neil Thompson for too long. Held on the caretaker manager, I think maybe he wanted to get to the end of the season and thought they’d be safe and then get a manager in without having to pay compensation.

“It was the wrong move. He should have got the manager in at the time. And they will be kicking themselves, they will be kicking themselves.”

Thompson was in caretaker charge of the Owls for a total of almost three months and largely failed to turn the club’s form around prior to the arrival of Moore from Doncaster Rovers.