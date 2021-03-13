Sheffield Wednesday news round-up: 42-year-old speaks out on role, Shaw exit reaction, injury update

Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate for a win tomorrow as they prepare to take on Norwich City at Hillsborough.

The Owls currently sit seven points adrift of Championship safety and have lost their last six league games.

Norwich, meanwhile, continue to lead the way in the league and have won seven games on the spin, hoping to make it eight wins on the bounce tomorrow.

Quiz:

1 of 16 Michael Vaughan is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter – True or false? True False

Ahead of a tough test for Wednesday at Hillsborough, we take a look at the latest news emerging from the Owls camp…

Jimmy Shan

Shan has recently been linked with a move to Hillsborough as part of Darren Moore’s backroom team.

The pair worked together at West Brom, and it was in fact Shan who replaced Moore towards the end of the 2018/19 campaign after he was sacked.

Shan has recently been sacked by National League side Solihull Moors, and Football Insider claim that Moore wants him to join him at Hillsborough.

Speaking to Examiner Live, though, Shan said: “I have a really good relationship with Darren but the last time we spoke was before he went into Sheffield Wednesday.

“There is nothing out there to say that I will be walking into Sheffield Wednesday on Monday morning.

“At this moment I can say to you that it is no more than speculation.”

Hutchinson on Shaw

Sam Hutchinson has wished Liam Shaw all the best as he prepares to move to Celtic at the end of the season.

Shaw has recently put pen to paper on a pre-contract agreement which will see him move to the SPFL at the end of this season.

The 20-year-old has made 15 league appearances for the Owls this term, but Wednesday are set to investigate the move and see if they can cover their backs in any way.

Speaking to Examiner Live, though, Hutchinson said: “He hasn’t surprised me. He’s a big old lump and he’s got potential. He’s done the best thing for his career and good luck to him.”

Moore’s injury update

Wednesday will still be without Massimo Luongo, Keiren Westwood and Andre Green ahead of tomorrow’s clash with the Canaries.

There is positive news on Westwood and Green, though, with the pair back on the grass and participating in training with the rest of the squad.

Julian Borner will also be unavailable for this weekend’s game through suspension, leaving the door open for someone like Chey Dunkley to come in.