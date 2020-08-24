Sheffield Wednesday remain positive in pursuit of 9-goal man

Sheffield Wednesday are refusing to give up on re-signing Jacob Murphy this summer.

Murphy was impressive on loan at Hillsborough last season under Garry Monk, but he’s since returned to Newcastle United.

The versatile winger is preparing for the 2020/21 campaign with Newcastle, but there’s significant interest from the Championship and Rangers reportedly want to link up with him.

According to a report from Yorkshire Live, Monk hasn’t given up hope on reuniting with Murphy, despite the increased interest from elsewhere.

The 25-year-old was involved in 39 of Wednesday’s 46-game season in the Championship in 2019/20, scoring nine goals and also registering four assists for the Owls.

The former Norwich City man is traditionally known as a winger and we saw plenty of his football last season played on the flank. However, there was also a stint at wing-back during the run-in.

Monk persisted with a 3-5-2 system for large parts of the run-in, with Murphy playing as right wing-back.

Murphy scored four goals in his final five appearances of the season.

The Verdict

It’s a deal that most at Hillsborough would like to see done this summer.

Murphy was a good loan signing for Monk last season and his form towards the end of the season was very convincing.

He’s a goal threat and a real outlet down the right, so you can certainly see why Monk wants him back.

There’s competition, but if Murphy did enjoy his spell at Wednesday as much as it seems, there’s a chance the 25-year-old might end up back in South Yorkshire.

