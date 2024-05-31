Highlights Liam Palmer is to extend his stay at Sheffield Wednesday into a 15th season with a new deal on the horizon.

The eight-capped Scottish international is set to sign a new deal at Hillsborough, according to reports by the Sheffield Star.

The right-back, who has been known to fill in across the backline, as well as into midfield, has been at the club since 2010, coming through the Owls' academy.

Liam Palmer set to sign new deal with Sheffield Wednesday

The Sheffield Star have broken this news today, with their report stating that talks over a new deal are progressing well.

It is said that the discussions over Palmer' new contract are going at a good pace and that a newer deal will be coming sooner rather than later for the Scotsman.

It had been reported by the Sheffield Star that, back in January, Palmer had interest from the United States and the MLS, but with Palmer being a Wednesday fan himself and chasing the all-time appearance record at Hillsborough, those rumours have disappeared.

Palmer is not the only senior player that Sheffield Wednesday are in discussions with, with the likes of Barry Bannan, Cameron Dawson, Di'Shon Bernard, Dominic Iorfa, Will Vaulks and Josh Windass all currently holding talks regarding new deals.

It is likely that Wednesday will want to keep hold of a few of these players, as, following their final day Championship survival that was helped by a win over Sunderland, they will be playing a second season of Championship football and will want to ensure an experienced squad with plenty of talent sticks around for 2024/25.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 20 Sheffield Wednesday 46 -24 53 21 Plymouth Argyle 46 -11 51 22 Birmingham City (R) 46 -15 50 23 Huddersfield Town (R) 46 -29 45 24 Rotherham United (R) 46 -52 27

Liam Palmer's renewal shows Danny Rohl's plans for the future

While it can be said that Palmer, plus the likes of Bannan, are perhaps not players that the club has in mind for the long term future under Rohl, it does show that the German plans to keep experience in the team while the club solidify themselves in the second tier.

The German recently renewed his contract at Hillsborough and with the summer window now fast approaching, he will want to put plans into place in regard to contract renewals and new signings.

He is being backed by chairman Dejphon Chansiri, as reported by Alan Nixon, but with that, he is apparently being restricted to free transfers and loan signings. This therefore indicates that Rohl and Chansiri plan to keep the squad together and make sparing additions to the team, so not to upset the finances, or the squad balance.

Palmer will surely be relieved that his contract has been renewed into a 15th season at the club, as at the beginning of this season, under both Xisco Munoz, and then Rohl, he could not get into the team.

However, he managed to force his way into the first XI, and has since made 34 appearances, scoring twice and assisting a teammate once.

So the Scotsman can surely hope that, following a successful renewal, and a positive 2024/25, he can add to 435 senior outings so far in his career, and continue as a one-club-man.