Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Forest Green Rovers on Sunday was damaging for Darren Moore’s side as they look to win automatic promotion.

It has left the Owls second in the table, two points behind leaders Plymouth, although they do have a game in hand. Yet, most fans will be looking over their shoulder, as Wednesday are just three points ahead of Ipswich, and it could be the same gap to Barnsley once they’ve played the same games.

With those two flying right now as well, you can understand why Wednesday fans are anxious. And, the manner of the performance against Forest Green will have added to that.

Moore’s men didn’t just lose to a side that will be in League Two next season, they were deservedly beaten. It really should have been more than one.

Yet, perhaps the bigger worry is that the Owls did not look like scoring. They were predictable in their play, as the ball went wide before a low-quality cross came in. There was little in the way of invention or creativity, and there was no spark in the final third.

However, that could change when Mallik Wilks returns.

The summer signing from Hull was brought in with a lot of expectancy, but a combination of injuries, form and the formation, has meant he’s barely done much in a Wednesday shirt - and that needs to change.

With Josh Windass out, Wilks is one of few players in the squad that has that bit of star quality in the final third. He can quicken the tempo with a surging run, and he can disrupt an organised defence with his ability to get in behind.

That’s what he was like at Hull, and he also had quality end product for the Tigers at this level, so we know it’s there.

With the majority of Wednesday’s remaining fixtures against bottom half sides, you can imagine most games will follow the same theme. The opposition will sit deep, they will look to frustrate, so the onus will be on the Owls to make things happen.

Therefore, with Wilks thought to be very close to fitness after an injury issue, he could be just what they need.

His move to Hillsborough hasn’t worked out at all so far, but the 24-year-old could still have a massive say this season, as he is one of few in Moore’s squad that could sharpen this blunt Sheffield Wednesday attack in their time of need.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.