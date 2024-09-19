Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has issued a positive injury update regarding Dominic Iorfa ahead of this weekend’s clash with Luton Town, while Nathaniel Chalobah continues to work his way back into training.

Iorfa has missed the past four matches with a muscle injury, but the German believes there is potential for the defender to be included in the matchday squad for the clash with the Hatters on Saturday.

Having featured in the Owls’ first three league matches of the season, the 29-year-old was last in the Wednesday side for their 2-0 defeat to Leeds United last month, before being forced out of action with the latest setback.

Chalobah is yet to feature in the Championship for the Yorkshire outfit this season, but did play an hour in a League Cup fixture against Grimsby Town last month, as he continues his journey back towards full match fitness.

Overall, Rohl was positive about the state of his squad ahead of the trip to Kenilworth Road, with the majority of his squad fit and healthy for the trip to Bedfordshire.

With Wednesday yet to pick up a win since the opening day, the 35-year-old will be looking for an upturn in fortunes against the Hatters, and issued the following update on his squad ahead of the trip south.

Rohl said via the Yorkshire Post: “It looks really good. It’s just Nath (Chalobah) still and Dom has made a huge step this week, let’s see how close he (Iorfa) is to being ready for the game. But he’s going in the right direction.

"There’s a question mark (if he plays). But when I look at our schedule, next week is a good week where you can use it to train with him more. Then, you come to a midweek game and as it gets close to an international break, I have to look at how much risk there is.

"All in all, it looks fantastic (with the group), even though we have had a lot of games and minutes. But we have managed well.”

Sheffield Wednesday's start to the Championship season Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Plymouth Argyle Sunderland 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United Millwall 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

With the fixtures set to come thick and fast in the next few months, Rohl knows having everyone fit and available can make all the difference in picking up much-needed points.

He added: “Next week is a normal week and then a midweek game and then I think if you look at our schedule after the international break, then we have three midweek games in a row. It will be a tough challenge and for this, we need a full squad.”

You have to go all the way back to April for the last time Chalobah featured in the Championship, with the 29-year-old last turning out in the division while he was still a West Bromwich Albion player.

Since making the move to Hillsborough, the ex-Chelsea man has been plagued by injuries, although Rohl believes he is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel in terms of a return to action.

The Wednesday boss continued via the Yorkshire Post: “He is making good progress, but this injury takes a little bit more time. With Nath, when you look at his history, it’s a little bit up and down with some injuries.

"For me, it’s important with this injury that he’s really strong when he comes back and can keep going on a good level, instead of 60 minutes and out for three weeks.

"At the moment, I think it takes maybe at the end of – or before – the international break in November.”