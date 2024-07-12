Highlights Wednesday ended strong with Rohl, filling gaps from last season with eight new signings.

It has been a busy start to the transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to last season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

Wednesday received a huge boost as Rohl signed a new long-term contract at the club in May, and the German has wasted no time in getting to work on rebuilding his squad.

The Owls have brought in eight new signings so far this summer, with James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill arriving at Hillsborough, and there are likely to be more to come before the end of the transfer window.

Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have all signed new contracts, but Cameron Dawson and Will Vaulks have departed after rejecting the offer of an extension, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released.

One of Rohl's biggest tasks over the coming months will be to find a replacement for Vaulks, and Wednesday are reportedly interested in former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, who could be the solution to their problems.

Will Vaulks' Sheffield Wednesday exit

Vaulks was offered a new contract by Wednesday this summer, but he decided to leave the club to join newly-promoted Oxford United.

The 30-year-old made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Owls last season, and he was deservedly named as the club's Player of the Year, so it was a big shock to see him depart.

After his move to Oxford was confirmed, Vaulks suggested he did not feel wanted by Wednesday, but Rohl has thanked the midfielder for his efforts during his time at Hillsborough, revealing that honest conversations between the pair led to his exit.

While Rohl's comments indicate that Vaulks would not have been a regular starter next season, he has been one of the Owls' best performers over the last two years, and he played a crucial role in the club's survival last term, so he will need to be adequately replaced.

Nathaniel Chalobah would be the perfect Will Vaulks upgrade for Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday have brought in one central midfielder this summer in Ingelsson, but he is more of a box-to-box player, meaning they need someone who can perform the holding role.

The Star revealed on Wednesday night that the Owls are pursuing a move for Chalobah after his release by West Brom, and he could be the ideal upgrade on Vaulks.

Chalobah endured a tough 18-month spell at The Hawthorns, and he struggled to break into the Baggies' starting line-up last season, but he has shown previously that he can be a quality operator at Championship level.

Nathaniel Chalobah's Championship stats for West Brom last season (according to Sofascore) Appearances 33 Starts 7 Goals 0 Assists 1 Interceptions per game 0.3 Balls recovered per game 1.8 Passing accuracy 86%

The 29-year-old has won promotion to the Premier League on two occasions during his career with Watford and Fulham, while he has also represented the likes of Chelsea and Napoli, and he even made one appearance for England at international level in 2018.

There are question marks over whether Chalobah's best days are behind him after his underwhelming stint at West Brom, but he still has many years of his career remaining, and if he can rediscover his form at Hillsborough, he would be a huge asset for Wednesday.

Chalobah will likely have no shortage of suitors this summer, and his wages could be a stumbling block for the Owls, but it would be a big coup if Rohl could convince him to make the move to South Yorkshire.

Wednesday will be aiming to finish in the top half next season, and potentially even push for the play-offs, so a player like Chalobah is exactly the kind of signing they need if they are to progress up the table.