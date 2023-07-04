Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed Xisco Munoz as their new manager as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

It came as a huge shock when it was revealed last month that Darren Moore had left the Owls, just weeks after guiding the club to promotion from League One.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri would later claim that Moore left due to the financial demands he made over a new contract, as he then set about naming his successor.

And, after an interview process, the Owls announced on Tuesday evening that former Watford boss Munoz would be taking over.

Who is Xisco Munoz?

The 42-year-old will be known to fans in England as he has previously been in charge of Watford. After inheriting a side that weren’t living up to expectations in the Championship following relegation, Munoz would inspire the side to promotion back to the top-flight.

But, like many managers at Vicarage Road, he wasn’t given much time by the Pozzo family, and Munoz was dismissed shortly into the Premier League campaign, even though he had the side outside the relegation zone at the time of his exit.

Prior to that, the Spaniard’s only experience as a manager came in Georgia, where he won the title with Dinamo Tbilisi. Meanwhile, he has gone on to coach Huesca back in his home country, before most recently taking charge of Cypriot outfit Anorthosis.

So, the decision to bring him to Hillsborough is certainly a brave one from Chansiri, who will now look to back the new boss as he tries to reshape the squad ahead of the Championship opener against Southampton next month.

Will Xisco Munoz be successful at Sheffield Wednesday?

As mentioned, this is certainly a bold appointment from Chansiri, especially as it had been reported that Dean Smith and Slaven Bilic were in the frame for the vacancy. Unlike Munoz, they have managed hundreds of games in English football, and they would have been seen as a much safer decision as the Owls look to establish themselves back in the Championship.

But, that doesn’t mean that Munoz should be dismissed. Firstly, he has clearly impressed in the interview process, whilst he has also won promotion from this level with Watford, so he knows what the league is about, and he knows what’s needed to be successful.

Of course, the squad he is inheriting at Hillsborough doesn’t possess the same talent that the Hornets’ had, but he will still back himself to be able to get something out of this group, as there are some good players in the squad.

Now, Chansiri needs to support Munoz as much as possible in the transfer market, as new additions are required, and the manager will have targets in mind. So, it will be interesting to see how the XI looks next month, and how Munoz does with his new club. After the way Moore left, the spotlight is on Chansiri, so it's one that he needs to have got right.