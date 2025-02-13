Sheffield Wednesday fans find themselves reflecting on the departure of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru with a mix of frustration and disbelief.

The midfielder, whose flashes of brilliance were often shadowed by inconsistent performances, left Hillsborough on a free transfer in 2023.

Now thriving in Serie A at Lazio, Dele-Bashiru has attracted the attention of Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City, the latter being the club where he developed as a youth.

As his stock continues to rise, Wednesday are left wondering if they misjudged his potential - or worse, whether they now look foolish for letting him go so easily.

A Divisive Talent Who Slipped Away

Dele-Bashiru’s time at Sheffield Wednesday was nothing if not mercurial.

Signed from Manchester City’s youth system in 2020 for an undisclosed fee, he made 86 appearances and scored six goals, five of which came in his final season. Yet, his inconsistent performances made him a divisive figure among the Hillsborough faithful.

At his best, he was a powerful, driving force in midfield, capable of turning games with his surging runs and eye for a pass - none more memorable than his vital pass for Josh Windass’ winner in the League One play-off final that secured Wednesday’s promotion to the Championship.

However, his form was patchy, leading some supporters to question his commitment and impact.

This inconsistency coincided with protracted contract negotiations, which were believed to be in the final stages under then-manager Darren Moore.

Keen to retain the young midfielder, Moore publicly backed Dele-Bashiru, saying in October 2022, “What I have to do as a manager is make sure Fiz is playing to his potential and to try to keep away all the contractual talk from a young player. They can get distracted with that.”

Rumours of interest from AC Milan and the influence of his agent reportedly played a role in his decision not to extend his stay at Hillsborough.

Fisayo Dele Bashiru’s career so far (source) Year Club Appearances Goals 2019-20 Manchester City U23 12 1 2020-23 Sheffield Wednesday 86 6 2023-24 Hatayspor 39 9 2024- present Lazio 22 5

As the season wore on, Dele-Bashiru found himself in and out of the starting eleven, sparking debate among fans about whether his head had been turned by transfer speculation. Yet, even during this turbulent period, glimpses of his undeniable talent shone through.

When he ultimately chose to leave on a free transfer to join Turkish side Hatayspor, it felt like an anticlimactic end to a saga that had once promised so much. Few could have predicted that just months later, his performances would catch the eye of Lazio, who signed him on loan and now have an obligation to make the move permanent.

His standout displays in Serie A have since drawn interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Juventus, making Wednesday’s decision to let him leave for nothing look increasingly costly.

A Decision That Looks Worse By the Day

For Sheffield Wednesday, Dele-Bashiru’s resurgence in Italy must be a bitter pill to swallow.

The player they allowed to leave for free is now valued at £5 million plus bonuses - a significant sum that could have bolstered their Championship ambitions.

Instead, they lost him without any financial compensation, a misjudgment that has left them looking short-sighted, especially given his current trajectory.

The irony is not lost on the fans who once criticised his inconsistency. The same player they deemed too unreliable is now being courted by Premier League heavyweights and European giants alike.

With Wednesday struggling for midfield creativity and depth, Dele-Bashiru’s dynamism and vision are exactly the qualities they are missing. His blend of power, pace, and technical ability could have been transformative, particularly in a Championship campaign that has seen the Owls battling for form.

In hindsight, Wednesday’s inability to secure his future at Hillsborough appears to be a significant misstep. For a player once considered a luxury they could afford to lose, his rise to prominence abroad has left the club looking a little foolish.

As Arsenal, Manchester City, and others monitor his progress, Sheffield Wednesday are left rueing a missed opportunity that could haunt them for seasons to come.