Sheffield Wednesday have made some shrewd moves in the transfer market over the years, but they’ve also endured their fair share of costly mistakes.

From expensive flops to players who simply couldn’t catch a break, here are five signings that had fans shaking their heads - starting with a £10m striker who never quite found his feet at Hillsborough.

Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes is emblematic of Sheffield Wednesday's transfer woes.

Signed in 2017 for a club-record £10 million, Rhodes arrived with a reputation as a goal machine after prolific spells at Blackburn and Huddersfield. Fans were understandably excited, convinced he was the man to fire Wednesday to promotion.

What followed was a lesson in why you should always buy players who fit the system.

Carlos Carvalhal’s tactical approach didn’t suit Rhodes’ style at all, leaving him isolated and ineffective. Despite his best efforts, he never found his scoring touch.

With just 20 goals in 115 appearances, Rhodes became an expensive benchwarmer and a symbol of Wednesday’s flawed recruitment strategy. It was a £10 million gamble that backfired spectacularly.

Almen Adbi

When Almen Abdi signed from Watford in 2016 for a £4 million fee, it seemed like a smart piece of business. A classy playmaker with an eye for goal, Abdi had scored 25 times in 115 appearances for the Hornets.

Wednesday fans were buzzing, expecting him to pull the strings in midfield and unlock stubborn defences.

Instead, he became a costly passenger. Plagued by injuries and inconsistency, Abdi managed just 20 appearances before leaving quietly when his contract ended at the end of the 2018/19 season.

He was barely seen on the pitch, leaving supporters to wonder if he’d ever fully recovered from the fitness issues that dogged him before his arrival. For a player who arrived with such high hopes, Abdi was one of the most frustrating signings of the early Dejphon Chansiri era.

Wim Jonk

Wim Jonk arrived at Hillsborough in 1998 from PSV Eindhoven with an impressive CV. A cultured midfielder who had shone at Ajax and Inter Milan, Jonk was supposed to bring composure and class to a team fighting relegation.

Signed for £2.5 million, expectations were high.

The Dutchman’s time at Hillsborough was blighted by injuries and rumours of a bizarre contract clause that allegedly paid him appearance bonuses - whether he played or not.

As the team battled against the drop, Jonk struggled to adapt, later admitting that he found it tough to adjust to life at the wrong end of the table after years spent competing at the top. Fans were left feeling short-changed by a player who promised so much but delivered so little.

Ola Tidman

Sometimes signings are so forgettable that fans almost blank them out. Ola Tidman is a prime example.

Brought in after an impressive season at Stockport County as a potential successor to Kevin Pressman, Tidman failed to convince during his brief spell at the club.

Erratic performances and a lack of confidence saw him quickly lose his spot, and he never managed to reclaim it.

The Swedish shot stopper conceded 27 goals in 16 appearances for the Owls, and faded into relative obscurity after leaving South Yorkshire.

Gilles de Bilde

When Gilles de Bilde signed from PSV Eindhoven in 1999, there was palpable excitement among Wednesday fans. A Belgian international with a reputation as a lethal finisher, de Bilde was seen as the man who could fire the Owls back up the table.

In reality, his time at Hillsborough was a tale of unfulfilled potential. Although 14 goals in 66 appearances wasn’t a wholly embarrassing return, it wasn’t the prolific record fans had hoped for.

He was inconsistent, frustratingly mercurial, and struggled to adapt to the physicality of English football. Ultimately, de Bilde left Wednesday with his reputation diminished and fans lamenting what could have been.

Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer history is littered with expensive mistakes and gambles that didn’t pay off. From record signings who didn’t suit the system to injury-prone stars who never got going, these five players stand out as cautionary tales.

Jordan Rhodes’ £10m move may be the most infamous of the lot, but each of these signings played their part in Wednesday’s struggles.

As the club continues to rebuild, fans will be hoping the next generation of signings finally gets it right - and avoids the fate of these five infamous flops.