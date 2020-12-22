Sheffield Wednesday must keep 2014 addition at Hillsborough, simple as that: Opinion

The feeling around Sheffield Wednesday is that the club are at the start of a real period of transition.

As a club the Owls have been in floundering for numerous years and this is the season that will either make or break their future ambitions.

Tony Pulis is in charge now and it seems that he is painfully aware of the huge task that he faces if he’s to get the club moving in the right direction again.

Of course avoiding relegation is the main priority, but as well as that a key focus will be on revamping the first team playing squad.

Sheffield Wednesday are struggling at present and that is down to a lack of leadership and experience in the ranks.

It is those two areas that Pulis will look to improve as a matter of urgency.

But while incoming players will clearly be a focus, there is a need to get a tune out of those already at the club.

One player who looks set for a vital role is Keiren Westwood.

The goalkeeper has endured quite a year after being cut adrift of the first team fold during the last 12-month period, meaning that it was all-but certain that his days in South Yorkshire were numbered.

But now he’s arguably the first name of Tony Pulis’s teamsheet.

Pulis is clearly a fan after taking the decision to bring him in from the cold after his appointment.

At 36 years of age it’s clear that Westwood might be a player for the next five years, but he’s certainly someone who will be looking to use his experience for the club’s benefit.

The former Republic Of Ireland goalkeeper is a proven leader, and that quality will be vital in helping the club to survival this term.

But the Owls will be hoping that he can make an impact for a longer period too.

Westwood is out of contract this summer and while a middle-ground will need to be agreed if he’s to stick around, Pulis will be hoping to build his team around the experience of the stopper who has the capabilities to guide the team through an uncertain period.

Plenty of players look likely to come and go in the next year or two, but in Westwood the Owls have a player who can provide solidity and consistency to the backline – and my word do they need that.