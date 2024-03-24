Highlights Despite lingering at 23rd place, Sheffield Wednesday's survival chance is alive under boss Danny Röhl's leadership.

Despite being 23rd in the Championship table, Sheffield Wednesday have a genuine chance of survival thanks to their form under boss Danny Röhl.

When the former Southampton assistant boss took over in October, the Owls looked dead and buried, but he's given them a fighting chance, and they're just one point from safety with eight games remaining.

Whilst this is great news, it would be hard to think of what could have been had the German been in charge since the start of the season.

Instead, the club had former Watford boss Xisco Muñoz at the helm, in what will surely go down as one of the worst Championship managerial spells in history.

Had the Spaniard been given the full season in charge at Hillsborough, it's highly likely that they'd have been relegated by now and, quite frankly, it's a miracle that they're still in with a chance of survival after his spell in charge.

Xisco Muñoz's spell as Sheffield Wednesday boss

Despite Darren Moore leading Wednesday to promotion last season, he left the club in the summer and the club moved swiftly to appoint former Watford boss Xisco Muñoz.

The Spaniard had actually won promotion to the Premier League with the Hornets in 2021, and had the club sitting in 14th in the Premier League at the time of his sacking, so it looked like a decent appointment on paper.

However, it proved to be an absolute disaster.

Muñoz's side failed to win a single league game, picking up just two points in the club's first ten league games, which was the club's worst ever start to a league season.

For context, had Muñoz not been sacked, and his side continued a similar run of form, with 38 games played, his side would be on less than eight points.

Bizarrely, despite how bad his side were, they did manage to pick up a point in a 0-0 draw away to Leeds United, which is no mean feat.

However, that's as good as it got for the Spaniard, and the only surprise was that he lasted as long as he did at Hillsborough.

Given their awful start, nobody gave Wednesday any hope of staying up, but with eight games remaining, it's more than feasible that they could.

Sheffield Wednesday could have already been safe if Danny Röhl took over in the summer

Danny Röhl took over on the 13th October, and had the league started then, Sheffield Wednesday would be 13th in the table after the 27 games Röhl has taken charge of.

Whilst an impressive statistic, it's an incredibly frustrating one for Owls' supporters as it shows that they would have been safe. They would have been on 35 points after 27 games, just nine points from the play-offs, and seven from relegation.

It's testament to the good work that Röhl has done that they're in contention to stay in the division after Muñoz's spell in charge, and it would be one of the greatest survival stories in English football if they stayed up.

Appointing Xisco Muñoz in the summer was an absolute disaster, and could still come back to haunt the Owls despite the good work of Danny Röhl.