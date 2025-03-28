While speculation swirls around Danny Röhl’s future and his links to the Southampton job, Sheffield Wednesday may have a more pressing concern on the other side of the touchline.

Djeidi Gassama has been a revelation at Hillsborough this season, and the club must prepare for the inevitable wave of interest in their 21-year-old winger.

A dynamic attacker, the young Frenchman possesses blistering pace, loves to take on defenders, and has an eye for goal from distance. Crucially, he is also developing rapidly under Röhl’s stewardship.

Losing Röhl would be a blow, but the potential departure of Gassama could be even more damaging.

Djeidi Gassama is having a breakthrough season at Sheffield Wednesday

Gassama arrived at Hillsborough in the summer of 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain, with the French giants retaining a 20% sell-on clause.

His first season in English football was a difficult one, with Wednesday locked in a relegation battle and the young winger struggling for consistency. He still managed four goals and three assists in 25 appearances, but regular starts proved elusive.

This season, however, has been a different story.

Gassama has become a pivotal figure in Wednesday’s push to the top half of the table, scoring six goals and providing an assist in 35 games. Crucially, 28 of those appearances have been as a starter, demonstrating the growing trust Rohl has placed in him.

His electrifying pace, direct running, and improved end product have made him one of the most exciting young talents in the Championship.

Djeidi Gassama in the 24/25 Championship Appearances 35 Goals 6 Assists 1 Shots 58 Shots on target 20 Chances created 34 Successful dribbles 59

Röhl has been vocal about his admiration for Gassama, recently drawing comparisons with Romain Esse, the former Millwall winger who secured a £14.5m move to Crystal Palace.

Such a reference is no coincidence - it’s a clear acknowledgment that Gassama is now in that bracket of emerging talent that top-flight clubs are monitoring.

The Wednesday boss is under no illusions about the situation.

“This topic is clear for us and for the club,” Röhl told The Sheffield Star. “But of course, when you perform, when you develop and when you are 21 years old, the interest will become more and more. Bigger clubs will ask about him and this is normal. But from my point of view, we should take this as a mark of respect for our work in the last 18 months.”

That respect, however, won’t mean much if the Owls fail to act decisively.

Gassama is reportedly under contract until 2026, offering some short-term security, but the club must move quickly to extend his deal and solidify their position. Without it, they risk losing him for a fee that doesn’t reflect his true value.

Sheffield Wednesday must act fast to secure the future of their rising star

Sheffield Wednesday, like many EFL clubs, face a familiar dilemma: sell high and reinvest, or hold firm and build around a rising star.

Gassama’s form makes him one of the most valuable assets in the squad, and whether the club opts to cash in or double down on their ambitions, the decision will define their trajectory.

Ultimately, the call will rest with owner Dejphon Chansiri. A well-run club would already be in discussions over a contract extension, ensuring that any potential departure comes on Wednesday’s terms.

The alternative? A scenario where bigger clubs dictate the pace, and Wednesday are left scrambling to replace one of their most exciting talents in years.

The noise around Röhl’s future may dominate headlines, but make no mistake - Sheffield Wednesday’s most critical summer battle could be keeping hold of Djeidi Gassama.