Sheffield Wednesday look likely to miss out on finishing in the Championship play-off places after losing their last three league games.

Nevertheless, Danny Rohl will be extremely pleased with how his team have managed to carry over their form from the end of last season into this campaign, and while their fight for a top six finish looks to be over, they are well clear of any relegation danger.

This is a far cry from 2023/24, with the Owls leaving it until the final day to ensure that they were playing second tier football for another year. With more backing in the summer transfer window, the South Yorkshire outfit could be able to bridge that gap and finish in the play-offs next season.

However, fears over the future of Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday look to have been raised again, with Southampton set to return to the Championship after what has been an awful Premier League campaign and Ivan Juric likely to be sacked in the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday will be worried about Southampton poaching Rohl

The Saints were keen on bringing the German to St. Mary's earlier in the season after they sacked Russell Martin, but with a reported £4m release clause in his contract for a side in the top flight, they moved on and looked abroad for someone to try and steady the ship.

However, that has proven near impossible with Juric's side currently bottom of the Premier League table and still below the record points tally that was set by Derby County in 2007/08 of 11.

Southampton's chances of staying in the top flight seem impossibly low, and the board are looking for a new manager to help stop the rut from this season and start brand new in the Championship with the aim of winning promotion once again.

However, this could come at the expense of Sheffield Wednesday, with Rohl once again at the top of the Saints' list of targets, with The Sun's Jack Rosser stating that a side in the second tier will have to pay a lower amount than one in the Premier League for the services of the Owls boss.

Despite hinting back in December that he would not take the job following Martin's sacking, the 35-year-old may just decide that this summer is the right time for a move to the south coast.

Danny Rohl Sheffield Wednesday league stats (TransferMarkt)* Matches 70 Wins 27 Draws 14 Losses 29 Goals scored 86 Goals conceded 106 Points 95 *Stats correct as of 05/03/2025

Southampton will be in a strong position to entice Rohl in the summer

Dejphon Chansiri's relationship with Rohl has been fractured over the course of his tenure, and after a fans' forum in January, in which the Owls' owner criticised his manager for not bringing him any transfer targets, the connection between the two was seemingly broken further.

This will leave Sheffield Wednesday vulnerable to Southampton if they do make a move for the former RB Leipzig coach, who has previously spent time with the Saints under Ralph Hasenhuttl, as they will have parachute payments to help in their fight for a return to the Premier League.

The current top flight side do have a side that has more than enough quality to cope in the Championship, and with a strong budget, it could be an extremely exciting opportunity for Rohl.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters will have huge fears heading into the summer, especially if their form drops off in the final weeks of the season, and they do not show the signs needed to prove that they have the capacity to progress again next year.