It has been an excellent week for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship with back-to-back away victories against Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City.

Prior to those two games, Wednesday had suffered three consecutive defeats against Coventry City, Burnley and Sunderland, and their play-off hopes looked to be hanging by a thread.

However, the Owls followed up Saturday's 3-0 win at Plymouth with a 3-2 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road on Tuesday night, and they produced a remarkable second half comeback to come away with all three points.

The Canaries seemed to be in a comfortable position at the break after Borja Sainz and Ante Crnac gave them a two-goal lead, but goals from Michael Ihiekwe, Josh Windass and Djeidi Gassama turned the game around to seal the most unlikely of wins for Danny Rohl's side.

Wednesday currently sit 11th in the table, and they are just five points from the play-off places ahead of the hotly-anticipated Steel City derby against Sheffield United at Hillsborough on Sunday.

Championship table (as it stands 14th March) Team P GD Pts 9 Blackburn Rovers 37 3 52 10 Watford 37 -3 52 11 Sheffield Wednesday 37 -5 51 12 Norwich City 37 7 49 13 Millwall 37 -3 48 14 QPR 37 -6 44 15 Preston North End 37 -6 44 16 Swansea City 37 -9 44

Poor Hillsborough form could cost Sheffield Wednesday a play-off place

Wednesday may be back in the play-off picture after their victories against Plymouth and Norwich, but as things stand, it is difficult to see them seriously challenging for the top six due to their poor home form.

The Owls have been outstanding on the road this season, and they sit joint-fourth in the away table along with Sunderland having picked up 29 points on their travels, with only Leeds United (31), Burnley (36) and Sheffield United (37) accumulating more.

However, it has been a very different story on their own patch, and having secured just 22 points at Hillsborough this season, Wednesday sit 23rd in the home table, with only Hull City (19) collecting fewer points.

That represents a significant decline from last season when the Owls picked up 31 of their 53 points (58.5%) at home, and Hillsborough became something of a fortress in the second half of the campaign to help Rohl's men get over the line in their battle against relegation.

Wednesday have averaged just 46.6% possession across their 37 league games this season, and they are not a side who are comfortable having long spells with the ball or taking the game to their opponents, which may explain why they have struggled at home.

Rohl has previously admitted that teams coming to Hillsborough sitting deep and playing for a draw has caused his team problems, and there is no doubt that the Owls have found it tough to break down low blocks this season, while he has also criticised the state of the pitch, claiming that it has made it difficult for his side to play at the speed they would ideally like to.

Wednesday are much more effective when playing on the counter-attack as it allows them to break quickly and use the pace of Djeidi Gassama and the creativity of Josh Windass, and that is one of the main reasons behind their strong away form.

The Owls will be delighted with their away record, but frustrating home draws against the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Swansea City, Cardiff City, Preston North End, Millwall, Bristol City and Luton Town have slowed their rise up the table this season, and it is something they must fix if they are to secure a play-off place.

Steel City derby could help to reignite Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough form

After an excellent week on the road, Wednesday will be full of confidence heading into Sunday's Steel City derby against Sheffield United, and the game represents the perfect opportunity for them to get their home form back on track.

The Owls have not beaten the Blades in their previous five meetings, with their last victory coming all the way back in February 2012, and they will be determined to get revenge for the 1-0 defeat they suffered at Bramall Lane in November.

It will not be an easy task against Chris Wilder's side, who currently sit second in the table, but they could find themselves out of the automatic promotion spots by the time they kick off at Hillsborough if Burnley beat Swansea City on Saturday, and that would pile the pressure on them.

United have the best away record in the Championship, and Wednesday have one of the worst home records in the division, so the visitors will come into the game as strong favourites, but derby games can often be the ultimate leveller.

With a bumper crowd expected at Hillsborough, the Owls will have a large and passionate support behind them, and victory would give them huge belief heading into the international break that the play-offs are still a realistic possibility this season, as well as proving that they are capable of delivering at home.