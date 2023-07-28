Highlights Everton striker Tom Cannon is attracting interest from several Championship clubs, including Sunderland, Preston, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Birmingham City, and Sheffield Wednesday.

Everton is demanding a £1 million loan fee for Cannon, potentially pricing out some clubs from making a move.

Sheffield Wednesday should do everything possible to sign Cannon as he would address their need for a younger, pacier option up front and could significantly boost their prospects for the upcoming season.

Everton striker Tom Cannon has no shortage of Championship suitors this summer.

Cannon enjoyed an outstanding loan spell at Preston North End in the second half of last season, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites.

Who is interested in Tom Cannon this summer?

The 20-year-old will be allowed to depart Goodison Park temporarily once again this summer, alerting a number of Championship clubs, with Sunderland, Preston, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday all said to be interested.

However, the Toffees will demand a £1 million loan fee for Cannon, which could potentially price some clubs out of a move.

Preston and Stoke are both thought to be willing to go close to that fee, while Sunderland could attempt to buy Cannon on a permanent basis.

It is set to be an incredibly competitive battle for Cannon's signature, but Wednesday must do everything possible to win the race.

Would Tom Cannon be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

The Owls have made four signings so far during what has been a frustrating summer for the club, with Reece James, Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher, and Pol Valentín arriving at Hillsborough.

Wednesday's squad is still looking incredibly thin and there is plenty of work for new manager Xisco Munoz to do in the transfer market over the coming weeks.

Optimism is in short supply in South Yorkshire, with many expecting the Owls to struggle towards the bottom of the Championship next season, but the addition of Cannon could be a game-changer for their prospects in the upcoming campaign.

He is a long-time target for Wednesday, with the striker said to have been on their radar in January.

It is understandable why Cannon opted for a move to the Championship with North End, but there is no doubt he would have been a useful option for the Owls in League One and they may have achieved automatic promotion had they got a deal over the line.

Wednesday's play became increasingly direct as their top two push petered out in the latter stages of the campaign, with the lack of a younger, pacier option up front to contrast the likes of Lee Gregory and Michael Smith proving costly.

The Owls have signed Fletcher on loan from Watford but he is 28 and unlikely to offer the pace that is desperately needed, while his record of just two goals in 28 appearances for Wigan Athletic last season raises questions about whether he can provide the firepower needed to keep the club in the division.

Cannon would be the perfect answer to Wednesday's problems, giving them a different attacking dimension and adding many of the attributes they are currently missing in their forward line.

After scoring eight goals during his temporary spell at Deepdale, it would be no surprise to see Cannon reach somewhere close to the 20-goal mark next season and potentially more if he is featuring in a successful side.

Of course, the Owls are not the most attractive proposition at this moment in time and there would be question marks over whether they could afford the reported loan fee that would be required.

But Cannon would almost certainly repay the £1 million investment by boosting their survival hopes significantly and he would be the perfect addition for Wednesday this summer.