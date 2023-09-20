It has been an incredibly disappointing start to life back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final, but it has been an incredibly turbulent time for the club since that day at Wembley in May.

Former manager Darren Moore left Hillsborough just weeks after guiding the club to promotion following a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri over a wage increase and length of a new contract.

Moore and Chansiri have since engaged in a public war of words, with Moore insisting that his departure was purely for football rather than financial reasons, claims which have been denied by Chansiri.

Xisco Munoz was appointed as Moore's replacement in July, but it has not worked out for the Spaniard.

How has Xisco Munoz done at Sheffield Wednesday so far?

Munoz was an intriguing appointment by the Owls and it is easy to see why he was on Chansiri's radar having led Watford to promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

However, there was a feeling, even among Hornets fans, that their promotion was largely down to the individual brilliance of the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, and that much of the defensive solidity that their success was built on had been instilled by Munoz's predecessor Vladimir Ivic.

Chansiri allowed Munoz to bring in 12 new players this summer, although many of these were loans or free transfers.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

It has been a poor start to the season for the Owls and after the 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at Hillsborough on Tuesday night, they currently sit 23rd in the table with just two points from their opening seven league games.

Should Sheffield Wednesday sack Xisco Munoz?

Of course, it is still early in the season, but even at this point, it is difficult to make a case for allowing Munoz to continue in the role.

It was another alarming performance against Boro, with Wednesday dropping off significantly in the second half despite leading at half time, allowing the visitors to take control of the game, and a better end product from Michael Carrick's men would have seen them win comfortably.

In truth, there is little in the Owls' performances to suggest that results will improve if Munoz is given more time and they risk becoming cut adrift at the bottom of the table by sticking with the 43-year-old.

However, it is not just on the pitch where there are concerns about Munoz and his man management has been called into question over his decision to freeze out winger Marvin Johnson.

Johnson starred for the Owls last season, scoring three goals and providing 14 assists in 51 appearances to help the club to promotion, but despite signing a new contract in July, he has not made a single appearance this season and was left out of the club's 25-man squad list submitted to the EFL.

Considering Wednesday's attacking problems, it was a surprising decision to marginalise one of the club's most creative players and there is no doubt Johnson has been missed this season, but it seems unlikely he will be brought back into the fold.

The availability of Neil Warnock, who announced his departure from Huddersfield Town this week, has raised speculation about whether he could be a potential replacement for Munoz, and the 74-year-old would certainly fit the bill after the outstanding job he did at the John Smith's Stadium last season to lead the Terriers to safety.

Whether Warnock would make the move to Hillsborough given his connections with Sheffield United remains to be seen, but it is becoming clear that the Owls need a managerial change, with Munoz looking increasingly out of his depth.

It should be said that Munoz inherited a tough situation when he arrived at the club, replacing a promotion-winning manager was never going to be easy and with fans protesting against Chansiri, it is a difficult backdrop for any manager to work against.

But with Wednesday looking destined to make an immediate return to League One under Munoz, it is crucial that a change is made while the situation is still salvageable.