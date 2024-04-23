Highlights Ike Ugbo's impressive form under new manager Danny Rohl has been crucial for Sheffield Wednesday this season.

Ugbo's poaching abilities and goal-scoring prowess have lifted Wednesday out of the relegation zone.

Sheffield Wednesday face tough competition for Ugbo's signature in the summer transfer window due to his standout performances.

Ike Ugbo has been a revelation for Sheffield Wednesday so far in 2023-24 - despite the fact they have been in a season-long relegation battle.

The Owls left the bottom three for the first time since August on Sunday afternoon after defeating Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at Ewood Park.

Wednesday were thrown into a relegation battle from the start under the guidance of Xisco Munoz, who was then sacked in October after picking up just two points in the opening 10 games of the league campaign.

German coach Danny Rohl was brought in as his replacement, becoming the youngest manager in the EFL at the age of 34.

He has done an exceptional job so far, and his recruitment in January was key in helping drag Wednesday to the cusp of survival, with Ugbo being one of those recruits.

Ike Ugbo has found his best form under Danny Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday

Ugbo is contracted to French side ESTAC Troyes, having joined when they were in Ligue 1 from Genk in 2022.

After their relegation to Ligue 2 last season, Ugbo was loaned out to Cardiff City, spending the first half of 2023-24 in South Wales.

The Canadian international failed to really fire in the Welsh capital - in 22 games across all competitions for the Bluebirds, he scored just four times.

This led to his loan being terminated, allowing him to join another club for the second half of the season. There was plenty of interest from Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers, but ultimately the Owls got their man.

Since his arrival in Yorkshire in January, he has scored six goals in 16 Championship games. In particular, his goals in February were crucial, helping them pick up wins over Millwall, Bristol City and Birmingham City. This led to him being nominated for the Championship Player of the Month.

He also scored the 89th-minute winner in a 1-0 win over neighbours Rotherham United in early March, adding to the important goals the 25-year-old has scored.

Ike Ugbo's 23/24 stats (league only, Cardiff & Sheffield Wednesday, as of 22/04/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 36 Minutes 2088 Goals 10 Assists 2 Shots per 90 1.90 Shots on target per 90 0.82 Touches in opposition box per 90 3.28

Whilst he is not a pressing machine, Ugbo is a typical poacher - making intelligent runs, and having a knack for sniffing out opportunities in the box, something which he has done brilliantly at Wednesday despite not scoring in his last eight appearances.

Sheffield Wednesday have to be ready to face competition for Ike Ugbo’s signature

With Ugbo performing well at Hillsborough in the second half of the campaign, the former Chelsea striker will have more than just Wednesday looking at snapping him up come the summer.

Ugbo’s deal at Troyes does not expire until 2026, but they are massively struggling this season in France's second tier.

After getting relegated from Ligue 1 last season, Troyes are in a real threat of suffering back-to-back relegations to the third division. If this does happen, Troyes may be forced into a sale to raise funds.

Many Championship sides could look to Ugbo as a solution to their own striking problems.

QPR, who were interested in January, are still lacking a goal-scoring threat with Michael Frey struggling so far, as well as Lyndon Dykes being under-par for much of the season.

Sunderland have several young strikers who have failed to step up so they may feel they need a more experienced option, whilst Birmingham will need a replacement for Fulham loanee Jay Stansfield.

Having also played in Europe for sides like Genk, Cercle Brugge and Roda JC in Belgium and the Netherlands, sides from across the continent may also look to Ugbo.

Either way though, Sheffield Wednesday will face a lot of competition for Ugbo’s signature in the summer, and need to be prepared for a big battle for him - Championship football being secured of course gives them the best possible chance, but Dejphon Chansiri will also have to get his chequebook out.