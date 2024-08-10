Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping for a much-improved campaign in the Championship this season, after their slow start to 2023-24 threatened to send them back to the third tier of English football immediately.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to last season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

Wednesday received a huge boost as Rohl signed a new long-term contract at the club in May, and the German has wasted no time in getting to work on rebuilding his squad, with nine new players arriving at Hillsborough so far this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday 2024-25 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Nathaniel Chalobah West Bromwich Albion Permanent Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent

Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have all signed new deals, but Cameron Dawson and Will Vaulks have departed after turning down the offer of an extension, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released.

With just under three weeks to go until the end of the transfer window, there are likely to be plenty more incomings and outgoings for the Owls, and we looked at two scenarios that Rohl will be hoping to avoid.

Failing to offload Mallik Wilks

After a lengthy transfer pursuit, winger Mallik Wilks joined Wednesday from Hull City in August 2022, but it is fair to say the move has not worked out.

Much was expected of Wilks, but he has been plagued by injuries during his time at Hillsborough, and after he scored just one goal in 18 appearances in all competitions last season, he is facing an uncertain future.

Many had assumed that Wilks' departure was inevitable this summer, but a recent interview with his team-mate Josh Windass, in which he said that the winger "looks in incredible shape", has cast doubt on his potential exit.

However, with competition for places from the likes of Anthony Musaba, Djeidi Gassama and Olaf Kobacki in the wide areas, it seems unlikely that Wilks will feature much this season, and with reported interest from League One trio Charlton Athletic, Reading and Stockport County, he is likely to move on.

Given that the Owls have spent money this summer, including an imminent reported £3 million to re-sign Troyes striker Ike Ugbo on a permanent basis, they will surely be keen to sell some of those who are not in Rohl's plans in order to help balance the books, and they will be hoping that they can recoup some of the transfer fee they paid for Wilks.

Related Sheffield Wednesday player must take "important next step" and seek 2024/25 exit Pierce Charles joined the Owls from Manchester City in 2020, and has been a part of the youth squad ever since.

Selling Bailey Cadamarteri

After making his senior league debut for the club in November, Bailey Cadamarteri enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign last season as he scored five goals and registered one assist in 25 appearances in all competitions to help Wednesday to survival at the age of just 18.

Cadamarteri's impressive form at club level earned him a first call-up to the England under-19's squad in March, but his game time became a little more limited in the second half of the season after Ugbo's arrival.

The now 19-year-old started just four times in the final three months of the campaign, and with Wednesday expected to strengthen in the forward areas before the end of the window, Rohl refused to rule out a loan move for Cadamarteri.

Wrexham, Huddersfield Town, Stockport County, Blackpool, Motherwell and Dundee United are all believed to be keen to sign Cadamarteri on loan, with the Red Dragons are currently said to be leading the race, and there is no doubt that a spell playing regular football in League One or the Scottish Premiership would be beneficial for his development.

However, Cadamarteri is not only attracting loan interest, and it was claimed earlier in the summer that he is on the radar of number of Premier League sides.

Cadamarteri only signed a new long-term contract at Hillsborough in December, so the Owls are likely to be reluctant to sanction his permanent exit, but when top flight clubs are involved, Championship sides are often vulnerable to losing their young talents, particularly if a significant offer is made.

While Cadamarteri may not be ready to be a regular starter for Wednesday just yet, he has an incredibly bright future ahead of him at the club, and owner Dejphon Chansiri must resist any temptation to cash in on him this summer.