Sheffield Wednesday mulling over move for experienced free agent

Sheffield Wednesday are pondering whether to offer free agent Danny Simpson a deal, as Darren Moore looks to strengthen his squad.

Three successive defeats have shown the huge task that is facing the new boss at Hillsborough, with the Owls currently seven points away from safety with just 11 games to play in the Championship.

As the transfer window is shut, Moore is limited in what he can do in terms of bringing in new recruits, but free agents are still a possibility.

And, according to the Sheffield Star, Simpson is someone who is coming on the radar of the Yorkshire outfit.

The 34-year-old is out of contract having left Huddersfield following the end of the previous campaign, and the Premier League winner has been training with former club Leicester in order to stay fit.

The update claims that a deal is a ‘possibility’, although it’s clear that Moore won’t want this dragging on for too long given Wednesday’s urgent position.

A huge game against Huddersfield is next up for Wednesday in the week, before a trip to Barnsley prior to the international break.

The verdict

On a short-term basis, this is the sort of low-risk move that’s worth taking for Moore given the position the team are in.

Whilst Simpson will add experience on the pitch, his influence in the dressing room could also be key, as he has played at the highest level and shone in high pressure situations.

So, we wait to see whether this happens, and whilst it’s not the sort of deal that will get fans excited, you can understand why Moore wants more experience and know-how for the run-in.

