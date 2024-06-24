Former Plymouth Argyle full-back Mickel Miller is said to be a target for Sheffield Wednesday, following reports linking him with a move to Stoke City.

Danny Röhl has set his stall out early this summer. His side have already agreed deals for three players, two of which will become official when the contracts of Ben Hamer and Max Lowe run out with their respective, soon-to-be former clubs.

Their most recent addition is former Southampton full-back Yan Valery, who has joined the club from French side Angers.

Logically, they are now pretty well set in the wide defensive areas. Valery (right-back) and Lowe (left-back) are two strong options for them, but it seems like they aren't done buying players to fill this position.

Sheffield Wednesday interested in Mickel Miller

The 28-year-old left-back/wing-back is a player that Wednesday are: "plotting a move for," according to Football Insider.

The online outlet previously reported that a number of teams in League One and the Championship wanted to sign Miller, and three teams from those divisions, including the Owls, have been openly linked with him.

Wednesday are hoping their status as a second-tier side will be a pulling factor that would make Miller want to choose to join them, as per Football Insider. He will be officially released by Plymouth when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Stoke City are another potential leading candidate to get Miller. TEAMtalk believe the Potters are looking for a new left-back this summer and are strongly intrigued by the prospect of getting their hands on the experienced defender.

Stoke boss Steven Schumacher worked with the player when the two were at Argyle. Miller wasn't a huge part of their promotion-winning side of two seasons ago, but he did feature much more for the Pilgrims in the Championship.

Mickel Millers' 23/24 Championship stats Apps 34 Starts 19 Goals 1 Assists 1 Big chances created 3 Duels won per game 3.8 (43%) Stats taken from Sofascore

Portsmouth were another team in the second tier that had been linked with having an interest in Miller.

However, the Portsmouth News believes that John Mousinho and his team are not in for Miller, in part because his profile is not one that fits what they're looking for, and because of the competition that already exists for the left-back role in the Pompey camp.

With Lowe set to join, having crossed the Steel City divide to join the Owls from Sheffield United, and the likes of Marvin Johnson already in the building, Röhl has some good options at left-back/wing-back.

Maybe Miller is being looked at because he is more attack-minded. The system that the young German coach most recently played, with three central defenders and wing-backs either side of them, allows for those in the 28-year-old's position to really bomb forward because they have that protection behind them.

With that said, Miller wasn't some amazing chance creator whose numbers were tainted by the poor attacking quality of those around him. He only created three big chances all season last time out, which isn't a brilliant sign if Wednesday see him as a really potent threat to have from that position.

The reported interest could also come from a place of wanting versatility and different profiles in the squad. But, again, it feels like they probably have most bases covered with the ex-Blade and Johnson.

There's just not a ton to like about Miller and his fit in Röhl's squad.