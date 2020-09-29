Sheffield Wednesday move for 26-year-old remains in the balance

Sheffield Wednesday are not the crystal clear favourites to sign Kenneth Zohore this summer, with the West Brom man on high wages and having a number of clubs interested in a deal.

The interest from Hillsborough in the striker has been known for some time, with Wednesday looking to get some more firepower through the door to boost Garry Monk’s squad.

However, as yet, there’s been little progress on bringing the West Brom forward up the road to South Yorkshire.

Quiz: Have Sheffield Wednesday ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Has Liam Palmer ever been loaned out? Yes No

When quizzed on the links with Zohore, Dom Howson told Yorkshire Live: “It’s difficult to predict what will happen with Zohore. He’s on big, big money at WBA and has a few options.”

Zohore, 26, bagged three goal for West Brom as they won promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Slaven Bilic had faith in others ahead of him, which has seen him fall further down the pecking order in the top-flight.

Sheffield Wednesday are one club interested in a deal, but Middlesbrough and former boss, Neil Warnock, have also been tipped to be in the race to sign the Danish forward.

The Verdict

Zohore could be such a good signing for Wednesday.

He’s strong in the air and much more like the focal point Monk likes to play with.

His signing would lift he burden that’s with Jordan Rhodes and help Wednesday really have a good mix of options in their two-man striker axis.

Fingers crossed for the Owls that they can get this one done.

Thoughts? Let us know!