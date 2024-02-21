Highlights Nico Schulz, a veteran left-back, has been training with Sheffield Wednesday, potentially filling a key position for the team.

Schulz's vast experience in the Bundesliga and with the German national team could be invaluable for the struggling Championship side.

Wednesday's recent win has boosted morale, giving them hope of avoiding relegation under the management of Danny Rohl.

Former Borussia Dortmund left-back Nico Schulz has been training with Sheffield Wednesday, although it’s unclear whether they will offer him a contract.

Nico Schulz’s career so far

The 30-year-old is a player with great pedigree, as he started out with Hertha Berlin, where he made almost 100 appearances, the majority of which came in the Bundesliga, before transferring to Borussia Mönchengladbach and then Hoffenheim.

It was his performances with the latter that saw Schulz earn international recognition with Germany, and he also secured a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

However, things didn’t really go to plan for him in Dortmund, as he made just 61 appearances over a three-year period, and it was stated in July last year that Schulz would be leaving on a free, 12 months before his contract expired.

Nico Schulz has trained with Sheffield Wednesday

Since his exit, Schulz is yet to find a new club, with some personal issues perhaps a factor in that.

But, the Sheffield Star has revealed that the player has been with the Owls in the past month, with boss Danny Rohl known to be on the lookout for a new left-back after an injury to Kristian Pedersen.

The update doesn’t share whether an offer has been put to Schulz, or if Wednesday are keen to sign him, but he has been working with Rohl and the first-team.

Nico Schulz could improve Sheffield Wednesday

Obviously, there are many factors at play here, and it remains to be seen whether Wednesday could afford Schulz, or even if he would be interested in making the move to the Championship side.

But, purely from a football perspective, this would appear to be a move that could suit both parties, even if it’s just until the end of the season.

Firstly, the Owls have a lack of depth behind Marvin Johnson, so Schulz would provide competition in a key area of the pitch.

He is very comfortable as either full-back or a wing-back, and his technical ability should ensure he fits easily into what the boss wants.

Crucially, he would also bring high-level experience to Hillsborough, which is what Rohl will want during the run-in.

This is a player who has over 150 Bundesliga appearances under his belt, and he has won 12 caps for Germany, along with playing in the Europa League and Champions League.

So, that would make him a useful figure both on and off the pitch as the pressure builds on Wednesday over the coming months, as they try to battle to stay in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday now have belief

The win at Millwall last time out was so important for Wednesday as it moved them to within four points of safety.

Obviously, there’s still a lot of work to do to get out of the bottom three, but you had the feeling they had one foot in League One had they lost at The Den.

Now, there will be an optimism and belief that they can survive, which highlights just how good a job Rohl has done.

Wednesday are back in action this weekend when they host Bristol City.