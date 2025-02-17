Sheffield Wednesday's recent off-field issues under Dejphon Chansiri have left some supporters longing for the days when former owner Milan Mandaric was in charge.

Mandaric completed an £8 million takeover of Wednesday in December 2010, and his intervention saved the club from facing potential administration and a winding-up order issued by HMRC.

The Owls were languishing in League One when Mandaric arrived, but by the time he sold the club to Chansiri for £37.5 million just over four years later, they were an established Championship club again, and much of that was down to the Serbian-American businessman.

While Chansiri has provided the financial investment that Mandaric was unable to, there are question marks over how much Wednesday have actually progressed over the past decade during his reign, and he has frequently been the subject of protests from supporters in recent years.

Mandaric will forever have a place in the hearts of the Owls fan base for rescuing the club, but it is fair to say the 86-year-old was not afraid of making controversial decisions during his time at Hillsborough, and the sacking of Gary Megson in February 2012 was one of his biggest calls.

Milan Mandaric took a huge gamble with bold Gary Megson call

After the dismissal of Alan Irvine in February 2011, Mandaric brought in former West Bromwich Albion and Bolton Wanderers manager Gary Megson, who had made 131 appearances for Wednesday across two spells at the club during his playing days.

Megson was a popular figure at Hillsborough, so his appointment was well received by Owls supporters, and after an underwhelming 15th-placed finish in League One in the 2010-11 campaign, he led his side into automatic promotion contention the following season.

As Charlton Athletic established a commanding lead at the top of the division, Wednesday were left to battle it out with bitter Steel City rivals Sheffield United for second place, and the Blades had the upper hand for much of the season.

With the business end of the season approaching, the Owls hosted United in a must-win fixture in February 2012, and they secured a huge three points, with Chris O'Grady's 73rd-minute strike sealing a 1-0 victory for Megson's men.

However, just three days later, Wednesday supporters were stunned when it was announced that Mandaric had decided to part company with Megson, despite the club sitting third in the table at the time.

League One table when Sheffield Wednesday sacked Gary Megson Team P GD Pts 1 Charlton Athletic 33 40 75 2 Sheffield United 32 29 65 3 Sheffield Wednesday 33 14 60 4 Huddersfield Town 32 29 59

Given that the Owls had suffered three consecutive defeats prior to the derby against Exeter City, Stevenage and Chesterfield, Megson's sacking perhaps should not have come as too much of a surprise, but the timing of his departure certainly raised eyebrows, and it was another example of the ruthless streak that had enabled Mandaric to become such a successful owner over the years.

It was a move that Mandaric had clearly been planning for some time as just a day after Megson's exit, former Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City manager Dave Jones was announced as his replacement.

Dave Jones appointment was a Milan Mandaric masterstroke

While Wednesday supporters were disappointed to see Megson leave, Jones' appointment was greeted with cautious optimism, particularly as the 68-year-old had reached the Championship play-offs the previous season with Cardiff before being harshly sacked in the summer.

The Owls sat five points behind Sheffield United when Jones arrived, and they had also played a game more than their near neighbours, so it seemed unlikely that the veteran manager would be able to lead the club to automatic promotion.

However, Jones inspired a remarkable upturn in form, with Wednesday going unbeaten in the final 12 games of the season under his guidance, winning 10 and drawing two of those matches, to overhaul the Blades and secure second spot.

2011-12 League One table Team P GD Pts 1 Charlton Athletic (C) 46 46 101 2 Sheffield Wednesday (P) 46 33 93 3 Sheffield United 46 41 90 4 Huddersfield Town (P) 46 32 81

The Owls' promotion was made even sweeter for supporters when United were beaten by Huddersfield Town on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley, and the Bramall Lane outfit would go on to spend a further four seasons in League One.

Wednesday's first season back in the Championship was a turbulent one, but they eventually secured survival on a dramatic final day of the campaign with a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough, finishing in a respectable 18th place.

Unfortunately for Jones, he was unable to build on that achievement, and he was sacked in December 2013 after his side won just one of their opening 16 games of the 2013-14 season, but he will forever be assured of a place in the club's history, with his reign providing plenty of memorable moments.

Without making the bold call to replace Megson with Jones, it is possible that the Owls could have faced a lengthy spell in League One - just as many other similar-sized clubs have experienced over the years - but Mandaric's decisive call ensured that the club's stay in the third tier was a brief one.