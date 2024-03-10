Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks is enjoying a new lease of life at Hillsborough - despite the fact it looked as though he was surplus to requirements in the summer.

After a difficult start to life in the Championship this season where he barely featured, Vaulks was of interest to Derby County of League One, who are managed by his former Rotherham United boss Paul Warne.

A move failed to materialise though, and after Xisco Munoz was sacked in October 2023, Vaulks is now reaping the rewards after earning the trust of manager Danny Rohl.

Former Wales international Vaulks was in and out of the side at the start of the season but has enjoyed something of a renaissance under Rohl, despite not starting for the German coach for a good month after his appointment.

Since the November international break though, Vaulks hasn't looked back, starting 15 of Wednesday's 18 league games in that period that he featured in, with one match missed through injury and two matches as an unused substitute.

The Welshman has earmarked himself as an important part of Wednesday's squad aas they continue on their current good run of form, and it comes in an area of the pitch where Rohl is short on depth.

And with Vaulks' contract up in the summer, there is a chance that his contract could be renewed - something which looked unlikely a few months ago.

Will Vaulks was wanted by Derby County last summer - but a move didn't happen

Vaulks was the subject of interest from Derby late on in the summer transfer window after falling out of favour under then-manager Xisco Munoz.

A key player in Wednesday's promotion from League One last season, having appeared in 46 of the 49 matches the Owls played in the third tier, his experience and durability made him an interesting prospect for a host of clubs who wanted to add a promotion winner to their squad.

Vaulks ended up staying in South Yorkshire though, and just over a month later, Munoz departed as Wednesday remained rooted to the foot of the second tier.

Vaulks' Sheffield Wednesday renaissance under Danny Rohl has been a surprise

Vaulks was initially not trusted by Rohl, starting just one of his first five games and finding himself on the bench against Watford and Millwall.

Following the international break in November though, Vaulks returned to action and seemed reinvigorated.

He played the full 90 minutes against Birmingham City, the first time he had done so in over a month and only the second time in the whole season, and that would be the beginning of a run of eight consecutive starts.

Will Vaulks' Sheffield Wednesday Stats - 2023-24 Championship Appearances 26 Average Minutes Per Match 65 Goals 0 Assists 1 Shots Per Game 0.8 Key Passes Per Game 1.2 Big Chances Created 5 Pass Success % 77% Interceptions Per Game 1.5 Tackles Per Game 2.4 Balls Recovered Per Game 4.8 Duels Won Per Game 4.5 Stats Correct As Of March 10, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Partnering Barry Bannan in midfield as he had done frequently last season, Wednesday have begun to put some results together, and whilst they still find themselves in the relegation zone, the Owls have won their last four games, with only goal difference keeping them from safety.

With just nine games to go of the current season though, Vaulks will need to step up if Wednesday are to avoid losing touch with their relegation rivals.

Vaulks may have a more certain future at Sheffield Wednesday following recent performances

Vaulks, who is now 30 years of age, is out of contract in the summer, and a decision about his future is yet to be made.

He has made 83 appearances for Wednesday since moving to the club on a free transfer from Cardiff City in 2022 and he has been pretty reliable over the last few months when Rohl has been struggling with injured players and lack of options in the middle of the park.

Vaulks even took responsibility of the captaincy against Plymouth recently after Bannan was forced off through injury, and that only further speaks to his importance to Wednesday's team.

With Wednesday embroiled in a relegation battle, conversations around his future will likely be shelved until the summer.

But if Vaulks continues playing the way he has over the past couple of months, then Wednesday will surely offer him a new deal, which will give the combative midfielder more security and it will be a contract that he has deserved.