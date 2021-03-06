Sheffield Wednesday midfielder targeted for summer transfer swoop by League One side

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Windass joined Wednesday, initially on-loan, from Wigan back in January 2020, going on to make that deal permanent the following summer.

Now it seems as though there is a chance that the 27-year-old will once again be on the move in the next few months, as clubs make their plans for the summer market.

According to this latest report, Ipswich are now keen on a move for Windass come the end of this season, with the Tractor Boys’ recently appointed manager, Paul Cook, said to be a big admirer of the midfielder.

Cook was of course previously in charge of Wigan when Windass was at the DW Stadium, with the player himself admitting that his departure was down to not seeing eye to eye with Cook.

What’s the reason you tweet me abuse every single week ? I left coz me and the manager didn’t see eye to eye ? I’m delighted the lads are doing well again. . I’m enjoying it where I’m at . That’s all there is to it . Have a good weekend 👍🏼 — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) February 29, 2020

However, it is thought that that history between Windass and Cook will not put the latter off attempting to bring the midfielder to Portman Road.

As things stand, there are around 18 months remaining on Windass’ contract with Wednesday, securing his future at Hillsborough until the end of next season.

In total, Windass has made 40 appearances in all competitions for Wednesday, scoring nine goals for the Owls in that time.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting one to consider for all concerned.

The fact that Windass has openly admitted in the past that he did not necessarily see eye to eye with Cook does make this seem a somewhat unlikely link to emerge.

Even so, given his experience at Championship level, Windass could be a useful asset for Ipswich next season, whether they are playing in the second-tier or the third-tier of English football.

Indeed, with the threat of relegation hanging over Wednesday right now, and Windass’ contract situation meaning this could be the last chance they get to receive a fee for him, this could prove to be a deal that is affordable for Ipswich, so it could be well worth looking into for them.