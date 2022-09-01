Sheffield Wednesday midfielder set to secure permanent League Two transfer

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt is set to join Grimsby Town, a report from Yorkshire Live has revealed.

Having come through the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday, the 22-year-old has made 17 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder also had plenty of time out on loan last season, making 19 appearances for Grimsby in the National League, before featuring 13 times for Oldham in League Two.

Now however, it looks as though Hunt is set to return to Blundell Park on a long term basis, following Grimsby’s promotion back to League Two at the end of last season.

According to this latest update, Hunt is now set to join Grimsby on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee, that would see him end his long association with Sheffield Wednesday.

Following that promotion from the National League last season, Grimsby currently sit 14th in the League Two table, with eight points from five league games so far.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good move for Hunt to make.

At 22-years-old, the midfielder is certainly at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regular first-team football.

Given the more established and experienced options that Wednesday have in their midfield, not least with the likes of summer signings Will Vaulks and Tyreeq Bakinson, it would have been hard for him to do that if he stayed at Hillsborough.

With that in mind, this does seem like the right move for Hunt to make for his development, especially given he knows all about Grimsby, and the fact he will get opportunities at the club.