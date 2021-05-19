Sheffield Wednesday midfielder makes admission over his future

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Waldock has told the club’s official website that he will do everything he can to make it at the club after the Owls took up the option to extend his contract by another year.

The youngster previously made his senior debut for Wednesday during their Carabao Cup clash against Fulham in September last year in what was his only game time for the first team since then.

However that didn’t stop his boyhood club from exercising the option to keep hold of the 20-year-old for another year as they prepare for life back in Sky Bet League One after succumbing to relegation on the final day of the Championship season.

Speaking recently, the promising midfield player was quick to stress that he wants to take his opportunity with the club he has supported throughout his life:

“I’m so happy to be here. I will be giving it everything I have and, although the situation at the moment with relegation is tough, we have got to come together and put us back up where we belong.

“If I can play a part and help in any way, I will be ready. I fully believe in the manager we have and that he can get the best out of us. Any of the lads would say the same. Not just the manager, but his coaches as well, they have been excellent since coming in, we really enjoy their sessions.

“As the season went on, I knew I wanted to be part of it here and sort my contract to stay. I’m delighted. In September I will turn 21, so I’m at a good age now to push on. I don’t take anything for granted, I value my position here, I’m proud to put the badge on everyday and come in to train, I’m proud to represent the club.

“I want to keep on like this and make my family proud.”

Waldock has been part of the club’s under-23 set up since the summer of 2019 and will now be looking to make his mark at first team level as Wednesday prepare to return to the third tier.

The Verdict

It is fantastic to see Wednesday putting such a high amount of faith in their young players over the past few years and many including myself will be hoping iot continues as they look ahead to life in League One.

Waldock has been given a great chance by Darren Moore to stake his claim to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Liam Shaw in making an impact in the first team at Hillsborough.

The third tier isn’t an easy league by any means and it should be a great learning experience for the 20-year-old providing that he is given his fair share of game time by the Owls.

If he continues to progress, Wednesday could well have another midfield star on their hands which could go on to bigger and better things further down the line.