Sheffield Wednesday midfielder attracting EFL transfer interest

Sheffield Wednesday’s Alex Hunt is on the radar of a number of League Two clubs as the Owls weigh up a next step for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Hillsborough, despite impressing when he has been given opportunities in the past.

Therefore, Hunt was loaned to non-league Grimsby for the first part of the current campaign, where he featured regularly for Paul Hurst’s side. However, the midfielder returned to his parent club earlier in the window, but another move could be on the cards immediately.

That’s after reporter Dom Howson confirmed there is plenty of interest in the player from clubs in the fourth tier.

“The best thing Wednesday could do with Hunt is get him tied down to a longer deal and then sign him back out on loan again. At his age, he needs to be playing week in, week out.

“Grimsby are interested in re-signing him but I am told Wednesday have had some League Two interest in him. Playing regularly in L2 would be the next stage in his development and help him build up his experience.”

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

The verdict

Some fans would argue that Hunt deserves a chance in the first-team but realistically he isn’t going to get in ahead of some of the senior names ahead of him right now.

Therefore, as Howson says, a loan move would be beneficial for his development as he does need game time this season.

So, it’s very encouraging that there’s interest in the player and the Owls will now expect to finalise a deal before the deadline, and it’s important they find the right next club for Hunt to ensure he keeps progressing.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.