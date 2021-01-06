Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Stoke in transfer chase for Premier League player

A number of Championship clubs are interested in signing Tottenham’s Jack Clarke on loan, as per Sky Sports’ Transfer Live Blog (10:45am).

Clarke joined Spurs from Leeds last summer, but has made just two first-team appearances for the north London outfit – both of which came in the Europa League.

The winger returned to Elland Road on loan for the first-half of last season, but with his chances limited under Marcelo Bielsa, moved to QPR in January, although his frustrations continued in west London, making just one start which came in the FA Cup.

Clarke then remained at Tottenham despite more second-tier interest in the summer, although it now appears that Jose Mourinho believes this is the right time for the 20-year-old to continue his development by sending him out on loan.

And Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas has reported that Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry, Stoke, Swansea and Middlesbrough are all chasing the Tottenham man this month.

Clarke hasn’t been involved in a single Premier League matchday squad this term, although the former Leeds attacker will be hoping to get some minutes in Spurs’ FA Cup third-round tie against eighth-tier outfit Marine on Sunday.

The Verdict

Clarke certainly isn’t short of options here, and exciting ones, too.

But given his disastrous loan spells at Leeds and QPR last term, it’s important that Tottenham find the right club for Clarke to maximise his game-time, and not waste another six months in his career – especially given the fact he hasn’t made a league start since April 2019.