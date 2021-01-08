Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and others facing anxious wait as Tottenham weigh up key transfer decision

Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and the other EFL sides interested in a loan move for Jack Clarke will have to wait, with Tottenham weighing up the best destination for their young winger.

Tottenham opted to keep Clarke on their books back in the summer, with Jose Mourinho handing him a first-team debut in the Europa League. There’s also been heavy involvement in the club’s under-23s for the winger, who has two goals in eight appearances in the Premier League 2.

However, Sky Sports report how Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough, along with Stoke, Swansea and Coventry, have an interest in taking Clarke on this winter.

The ultimate 2021 Sheffield Wednesday quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

As per The Athletic, Tottenham will give his loan move the green-light this month, but they are eager to source the 20-year-old the best possible move.

After swooping to sign Clarke from Leeds United back in the summer of 2019, Spurs sent him back to Elland Road on loan.

However, he managed only 19 minutes of Championship football and was recalled over the festive period. A move to QPR followed, but Clarke, again, failed to hit the heights he did when he first emerged in the Leeds first-team in 2018.

It’s noted in this fresh report from The Athletic that Millwall hold an interest in Clarke too.

The Verdict

This is fair enough.

Tottenham will have been really disappointed with how Clarke’s spell back at Leeds and then with QPR went. It stunted his development and the 20-year-old is probably behind where he should be after such an electric start at Leeds.

Getting this move right this winter is key. Tottenham are right to take their time and get it right.

Thoughts? Let us know!