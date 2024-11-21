Michael Smith has seen a big reaction from Sheffield Wednesday in training ahead of Cardiff City after their Steel City derby loss to Sheffield United.

Losing to your rivals is one thing, but having to stew on it for a couple of weeks before your next game must make the pain of a derby defeat even worse.

Wednesday were by no means smashed in their recent trip to Bramall Lane, but the sting of losing to the Blades will be just as strong in a close 1-0 defeat as in a 3-0 hammering.

Danny Rohl's side had a strong first half, keeping the score at 0-0 when the half-time whistle blew. They continued to restrict United's chances throughout the contest, but the home side took the one real opportunity they got, and Tyrese Campbell's goal was all that they needed.

Michael Smith expects strong Sheffield Wednesday reaction to derby defeat

Wednesday will have had just under a fortnight to prepare for their meeting with Cardiff by the time the early kick-off at Hillsborough gets underway.

Their big target man, Smith, has admitted that he would've liked the next match to have come quicker, but he's seen a step-up in intensity on the training pitch since the defeat in the derby.

He told The Star: "Derbies are special games to play in, really intense, and afterwards we had the debrief of it with the manager going through what he was and wasn’t happy with.

"It would’ve been nice to have a game straight away, but on the other hand, it is also nice to go away and reflect on not just the derby but the last block of games and where you are personally.

"So it’s always nice to get away for your own headspace, and I always feel like you come back a bit hungrier - personally and as a group. Training has been really intense, really tough, but you can tell that the lads have got the bit between their teeth to try and put the derby result right and previous results as well."

'Smudga', as he's known by his teammates, was one of Wednesday's most effective players on the day. He caused immediate aerial problems once he came on for Marvin Johnson, but they were unable to find a breakthrough.

The form of £2.5 million summer signing Ike Ugbo, or lack of it, could lend a starting spot back to the 33-year-old, who wasn't expected to play such a big role as he had at Wednesday this season.

Sheffield Wednesday must have used the international break effectively

The first 15 games of the season certainly haven't gone how Rohl, his players and the supporters would have wanted. A derby defeat and being 15th in the table wasn't part of the plan, but they are certainly better than they once were.

What's ahead of them is actually a nicer schedule - one that could allow them to climb up and out of the congestion of the mid-Championship table.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 21/11/24) Team P GD Points 12 Derby County 15 0 19 13 Stoke City 15 -1 19 14 Norwich City 15 1 18 15 Sheffield Wednesday 15 -8 18 16 Oxford United 15 -1 17 17 Coventry City 15 -1 16 18 Plymouth Argyle 15 -11 16

They play Cardiff (22nd), Hull City (19th), Derby County (12th) and Preston North End (20th) in their next four games. These are all games in which Wednesday will fancy themselves to win.

From what Smith said, the team has been working hard over the international break. If they can translate that onto the pitch in their upcoming fixtures, they will be in a much healthier position.