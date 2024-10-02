This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Danny Rohl has already let the cat out of the bag a bit when it comes to one player that he is worried about leaving Sheffield Wednesday in January.

Given the recall clause that is likely to be in his deal and, if so, will be active throughout the winter window, Shea Charles isn't a guarantee to fulfill his full-season loan at Hillsborough.

Rohl has said that he hopes that the young Northern Irishman will be able to stay with Wednesday until the end of the season, but he's aware that it is not a definite.

But Charles isn't the only player that has the potential to leave the Owls after the turn of the year - there are other candidates; one of them in particular has been picked out by Football League World's Wednesday fan pundit, Patrick McKenna, as the leading candidate to depart Hillsborough before the end of January.

Michael Smith: The most likely player to leave Sheffield Wednesday in January

McKenna believes that, due to the interest that the Owls received in the summer for Smith's services, he is most likely player to leave Wednesday in the next transfer window.

Rotherham United and Wrexham AFC reportedly wanted the 32-year-old, who joined the Owls two summers ago from the Millers.

McKenna said: "Based on the season so far, I think you're probably looking back to players in the summer who were a source of interest for other clubs. So in that case you'd be looking at Smith.

"With that there, I think it'd be the same sort of interest as in the summer; club from League One possibly looking to bring him in. I know that Wrexham were one of the interested clubs.

"We'd probably have to be realistic in what we could get, but possible around £200k; at least try for that to regain a bit of money.

"I've given Smith as the answer here based off the first six or so games, although I do feel that Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama have the potential by January to garner some interest. But, for both of them, they haven't done enough this season to fulfill their potential, so I think that'd be something to keep an eye on.

"If they start to show what they can do come January, a club or two could take a punt on him.

"As it stands, with the good season he's having, I could see the interest in Smith being renewed at the League One level."

Selling Michael Smith would be good business for Sheffield Wednesday

It would be a bit of an odd move to make, on paper, given that Smith is their joint-second topscorer in the Championship, albeit he's only scored once so far this season.

Sheffield Wednesday's 24/25 Championship top scorers (as of 02/10/24) Rank Player(s) Goals scored T-1 Josh Windass, Barry Bannan 2 T-2 Michael Smith, Jamal Lowe, Anthony Musaba 1

The forward area is where Wednesday may look to make additions in January, so why would they sell an option?

Well there are two reasons. Firstly, his age. Smith doesn't fit with the type of players that Rohl has signed in his tenure. He's not getting any younger, and with the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri and other young forwards developing, they should be prioritised when it comes to opportunity.

He's also out of contract next summer. There's no guarantee that he'd even accept a new offer by Wednesday, and that's if they offer him anything at all. They may as well try and recoup some money on him while they can.